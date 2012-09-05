* Thai prices remain firm, despite govt stock sale

* Thai govt says may sell 220,000 tonnes from stocks

* Vietnamese prices up on loading demand, thin supply

* Indian prices ease amid thin trade

By Apornrath Phoonphongphiphat

BANGKOK, Sept 5 Demand from Iraq and Nigeria is helping to keep prices for Thai rice steady, despite Thai government plans to offload a some of its massive stockpile onto the market, traders said on Wednesday.

The Thai government said on Wednesday that it would sell 220,000 tonnes of rice from a total 753,000 tonnes stocks it tendered for sale in late July.

"We may sell 220,000 tonnes at first as bid prices were quite good. We may tender again to sell the rest later," said a senior Ministry of Commerce official.

Benchmark 100 percent B grade Thai white rice and 5 percent broken rice were steady at $600 per tonne and $585 per tonne, respectively, traders said.

"Although more rice from government stocks is about to come to the market, prices have not dropped as overseas demand has provided support," said a Bangkok-based trader.

Traders said Nigeria had been talking to exporters in the market, seeking a total of about 200,000 tonnes of parboiled rice from Thailand. Parboiled rice is made from the same grade of paddy as common white rice, so demand for parboiled rice helps support prices in general.

Also providing support was an order for 70,000 tonnes of 5 percent broken grade white rice from Iraq that Thai exporters were awarded in July.

The Thai government declined to release price details, but exporters who joined the tender said bids had been made at market prices, which are nearly $200 per tonne below cost for the government rice.

Traders said the cost to the government for the rice was nearly $800 per tonne, including a paddy cost of 15,000 baht ($480) per tonne paid to farmers under its market intervention programme, plus milling, packing, logistical and storage costs.

The government, which is already holding record-high rice stocks of 10 million tonnes, has said it intends to renew its intervention policy, setting aside another 400 billion baht for October 2012 to September 2013 to buy up to 25 million tonnes of paddy to shore up prices.

Prices in Vietnam also rose because of loading demand amid low domestic stocks, traders said.

Five-percent broken rice rose to $460 per tonne, free-on-board in Saigon Port, from $450-$455 a week ago, while 25 percent broken rice ranged between $415-$425, from $415 last Wednesday.

"Exporters have been buying rice for loading and domestic supply is thin after the (summer-autumn) crop harvest ended," said a trader in Ho Chi Minh City, adding that farmers had been holding back stocks, waiting for higher prices after seeing upward movement in recent weeks.

INDIA TRADING THIN

Rice prices in India eased amid thin trade, traders said.

"No major export deals have taken place, although Indian rice supplies continue to be cheaper by at least $100 per tonne compared with supplies from any other destination," said a New Delhi-based trader.

Common Indian rice varieties were quoted at between $375 and$435 per tonne, free on board, compared with $400-$435 per tonne a week ago.

Indian monsoon rains revived last month after a poor start, increasing coverage of the rice crop in the world's second-biggest producer of the grain, and improving the production outlook for the grain bowl of northwest India.

($1 = 31.1700 Thai baht)