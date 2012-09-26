* Thai prices may fall due to high stocks

* Vietnamese prices ease on thin demand

* Rainy season ending in India lifts concern about a delayed harvest

By Ho Binh Minh

HANOI, Sept 26 Thailand's rice market lacked fresh demand over the past week to help boost prices as buyers stayed on the sidelines awaiting clarity on government intervention and prices were expected to soften next month when the new harvest comes in, traders said.

Thai government intervention, aimed at supporting farmers by buying rice at high prices, is due to end this month.

But the government said it would renew the scheme next month, with additional funds of about 400 billion baht ($13 billion) to buy unlimited amount of paddy from farmers.

However, buying is unlikely to start on time as the cabinet has yet to approve the budget.

Benchmark 100 percent B grade Thai rice RI-THWHB-P1 was steady at $600 per tonne, free-on-board (FOB) basis, and 5 percent broken grade was also unchanged at $858 per tonne.

Thai rice prices are expected to come down over the next few weeks as farmers start harvesting the main 2012/13 crop, with paddy output estimated at about 25 million tonnes.

"Prices were expected to fall anyway as buyers know there's plenty of rice being stocked in Thailand and India and the two were also expected to have another year of bumper crops. So, buyers are not in a rush," said a Bangkok-based trader.

"Trading firms now prefer back-to-back deals within a short period as they fear if the Thai government changes policy and releases stocks, prices would fall, hurting global markets seriously," said a trader at a European firm in Ho Chi Minh City.

There was also no fresh demand for Vietnamese rice leading to slightly softer prices this week, traders said.

Quotations for 5-percent broken rice widened to $450-$460 a tonne, FOB basis, against $455 last Wednesday, and prices for 25 percent broken rice were quoted at $420-$430 a tonne, compared with $425 a week ago.

"There is no more fresh rice coming to the market after the (summer-autumn crop) harvest has ended, but thin buying demand means prices have eased a bit," said an exporter based in the Mekong Delta province of Dong Thap.

Vietnam's rice exports between January and September rose 4.5 percent from a year ago to an estimated 6.2 million tonnes, the Agriculture Ministry said, putting the country on track to match last year's record volume of 7.2 million.

RAIN ENDING IN INDIA

Export demand for Indian rice varieties was subdued in the absence of major deals while the rainy season ending this month eased concern about disruption to the harvest, keeping prices stable, traders said.

Export prices of the grades stood at $395-$445 per tonne, FOB basis, unchanged from last week.

"No major export deals happened while concern about a delayed harvest due to the ... monsoon rains have eased due to start of the retreating phase of the four-month rainy season," a Delhi-based trader said.

India plants summer rice between June and July during the south-west monsoon and harvests it from October onwards after the September ending of the rainy season.

India's monsoon rains have started easing from the western desert state of Rajasthan, ensuring the seasonal rains will not disrupt the summer harvest. ($1=30.99 baht) (Additional reporting by Apornrath Phoonphongphiphat; in BANGKOK and Ratnajyoti Dutta in NEW DELHI; Editing by Robert Birsel)