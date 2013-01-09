* Supply rises in India, Vietnam
* Major exporters cut prices to attract buyers
* India becomes world's biggest exporter
By Apornrath Phoonphongphiphat
BANGKOK, Jan 9 Asian rice prices fell this week
as supplies far exceeded demand, with top producers India,
Pakistan and Vietnam competing with each other to attract
business, traders said on Wednesday.
The 5 percent broken grade Vietnamese white rice was offered
at $410 to $415 per tonne, down from last week's $420.
Common Indian and Pakistani grades were offered at $425 and
$410 a tonne respectively, slightly lower than the $420 to $430
range of the previous week, the traders added.
"Export demand is sluggish, as rice supplies from Pakistan
are available at least $10 per tonne cheaper than Indian
supplies," said a Delhi-based trader.
Thai rice prices remained at a lofty $560 per tonne due to
the government intervention scheme, further reducing exporters'
chances of securing deals, especially as supplies from other
countries were plentiful, traders said.
Vietnamese farmers are due to start harvesting next month
the winter-spring rice crop in the Mekong Delta, the biggest of
three crops grown in the area.
India, which maintains an unrestricted export policy, is
expected to produce 99.5 million tonnes of rice in 2012/13,
slightly lower than 104.3 million in the previous crop. It also
has plentiful stocks of 34.4 million tonnes at government
warehouses, against a target of 8.2 million.
India has taken the rank of the world's biggest rice
exporter from Thailand for the first time since 1983, traders
said. India's rice exports are expected to be around 8.5 million
tonnes in the year to March 2013, an official of the All India
Rice Exporters' Association.
The Thai government's policy of paying farmers
higher-than-market prices of 15,000 baht ($490) per tonne of
paddy has pushed prices to uncompetitively high levels and
sharply reduced exports, leading to a huge inventories.
Traders forecast Thailand to have exported, at best, 6.8
million tonnes in 2012, below Vietnam's estimated 7.72 million.
No official export statistics are available from the Thai
commerce ministry are available, as the data was removed from
the ministry's website in October 2012 and officials refused to
provide information.
Traders say the government was concealing the figures to
stem questions about contracts it said it had signed to sell 7.3
million tonnes of rice to foreign governments, although all the
supposed buyers denied having struck any deals.
($1=30.44 Thai baht)
(Additional reporting by Ratnajyoti Dutta in NEW DELHI and
HANOI newsroom; Editing by Miral Fahmy)