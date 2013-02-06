BANGKOK Feb 6 Thai rice prices were steady this
week, supported by recent strength in the baht, but they could
come under pressure if the government is forced to offload some
of its huge stocks, a prospect seen as increasingly likely by
traders.
Commerce Minister Boonsong Teriyapirom said the government
could open a tender to sell rice from stocks in the next few
weeks. Thailand has struggled to export its rice as a government
intervention scheme has made prices much higher than grain from
rival exporters.
"The rice could be exported or sold domestically," he told
reporters on Wednesday, declining to give further details such
as the size of the possible stock sale or exactly when it might
be held.
The Commerce Ministry announced a tender to sell 586,000
tonnes in September last year but failed to sell any due to the
high prices. A previous effort in August was also a flop.
The government won election in July 2011 with the help of a
pledge to raise farmers' income by buying rice at a price well
above the market level at the time.
It maintained that commitment in the current 2012/13 season
even though it has priced Thai rice out of the export market and
led to record-high state stockpiles, which the government has
struggled to sell.
The stockpiles have risen to 17 million tonnes of milled
rice, almost double what Thailand used to export in a normal
year, and the government is running out of warehouse space.
Traders and industry officials said they believed the
government would have to sell grain at prices substantially
below what it has paid, including milling costs, otherwise
exporters would still be unable to compete.
"If we buy from the government at $500 per tonne, how could
we compete with India and Vietnam, which offer at $390 a tonne?
The government needs to sell at low prices if it really wants to
sell," said one Bangkok-based trader.
Thai 5 percent broken grade white rice was offered by
exporters at $570 per tonne on Wednesday, unchanged from last
week. The price reflects a 3 percent jump in the baht this year,
which forces exporters to quote higher in dollar terms.
Traders said the sale of Thai government stocks could force
global prices lower, given that demand is thin.
India, which overtook Thailand as the world's biggest
exporter of rice in 2012, is also sitting on huge stockpiles,
put at 32.2 million tonnes at the start of the year against a
target of 11.8 million.
Some of that might also find its way onto the global market,
although traders in India, too, are complaining that they are
being undercut by cheaper rice from Vietnam, Pakistan and a
Myanmar.
In Vietnam, the 5 percent broken white grade was offered at
$410 per tonne, in line with a reduced floor price set by the
Vietnam Food Association and up from $400 last week. Bids were
coming in at between $390 and $395 a tonne.
In general, buyers were holding back, expecting prices to
soften later in the month, traders said.
"There is no new demand and stocks (in importing countries)
are still sufficient," a trader in Ho Chi Minh City said.
Prices were supported to some extent by news of a new
stockpiling programme backed by the food association for
winter-spring rice.
