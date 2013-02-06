BANGKOK Feb 6 Thai rice prices were steady this week, supported by recent strength in the baht, but they could come under pressure if the government is forced to offload some of its huge stocks, a prospect seen as increasingly likely by traders.

Commerce Minister Boonsong Teriyapirom said the government could open a tender to sell rice from stocks in the next few weeks. Thailand has struggled to export its rice as a government intervention scheme has made prices much higher than grain from rival exporters.

"The rice could be exported or sold domestically," he told reporters on Wednesday, declining to give further details such as the size of the possible stock sale or exactly when it might be held.

The Commerce Ministry announced a tender to sell 586,000 tonnes in September last year but failed to sell any due to the high prices. A previous effort in August was also a flop.

The government won election in July 2011 with the help of a pledge to raise farmers' income by buying rice at a price well above the market level at the time.

It maintained that commitment in the current 2012/13 season even though it has priced Thai rice out of the export market and led to record-high state stockpiles, which the government has struggled to sell.

The stockpiles have risen to 17 million tonnes of milled rice, almost double what Thailand used to export in a normal year, and the government is running out of warehouse space.

Traders and industry officials said they believed the government would have to sell grain at prices substantially below what it has paid, including milling costs, otherwise exporters would still be unable to compete.

"If we buy from the government at $500 per tonne, how could we compete with India and Vietnam, which offer at $390 a tonne? The government needs to sell at low prices if it really wants to sell," said one Bangkok-based trader.

Thai 5 percent broken grade white rice was offered by exporters at $570 per tonne on Wednesday, unchanged from last week. The price reflects a 3 percent jump in the baht this year, which forces exporters to quote higher in dollar terms.

Traders said the sale of Thai government stocks could force global prices lower, given that demand is thin.

India, which overtook Thailand as the world's biggest exporter of rice in 2012, is also sitting on huge stockpiles, put at 32.2 million tonnes at the start of the year against a target of 11.8 million.

Some of that might also find its way onto the global market, although traders in India, too, are complaining that they are being undercut by cheaper rice from Vietnam, Pakistan and a Myanmar.

In Vietnam, the 5 percent broken white grade was offered at $410 per tonne, in line with a reduced floor price set by the Vietnam Food Association and up from $400 last week. Bids were coming in at between $390 and $395 a tonne.

In general, buyers were holding back, expecting prices to soften later in the month, traders said.

"There is no new demand and stocks (in importing countries) are still sufficient," a trader in Ho Chi Minh City said.

Prices were supported to some extent by news of a new stockpiling programme backed by the food association for winter-spring rice. (Additional reporting by Hanoi bureau; Editing by Alan Raybould and Miral Fahmy)