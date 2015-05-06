* Thai prices hit their lowest since June 2014

* Vietnamese rice prices are the lowest since February

* Myanmar aims to boost rice exports to 2 mln tonnes

By Ho Binh Minh

HANOI, May 6 Asian rice export prices fell to multi-month lows this week after holidays in the region and demand remained thin, traders said on Wednesday.

Thailand's 5 percent broken white rice RI-THBKN5-P1 eased to $385-$387 a tonne, free on board (FOB), the lowest since June 2014, traders said.

The Thai price, which dropped below $400 on April 1, is still above the price for similar-grade Vietnamese rice, which stood this week at $355-$360 a tonne, FOB.

Vietnam's 25 percent broken rice fell to $330-$335 a tonne, FOB, the lowest since Feb. 11, after market regulators lowered the minimum export price for the variety by nearly 3 percent, but that still failed to tempt buyers, traders said.

The indicative quotations this week are below the floor of $340 a tonne in effect since April 30.

"Prices are low but there's still no demand," a trader at a foreign firm in Ho Chi Minh City said.

Thailand, the world's second-biggest rice exporter last year, was on holiday from May 1 to 5 while Vietnam only reopened its markets on Monday after a public holiday from April 28 to May 1.

The Thai government will take part in a tender to be held by the Philippine government later this month for between 200,000 and 300,000 tonnes, Chutima Bunyapraphasara, permanent secretary at the Commerce Ministry said on Wednesday.

"The tender in the Philippines is another (Thai) government effort to push up prices," a Bangkok-based trader said. "They have to try everything they can."

An industry source in Manila told Reuters there was a plan to tender for 310,000 tonnes.

But a spokesman for the National Food Authority, the Philippines' state grain agency, said its council, which approves rice imports, had yet to issue any advisory on new approvals.

Elsewhere in the region, Myanmar plans to raise its rice exports in the fiscal year that started in April by 10.5 percent to 2 million tonnes, said Lu Maw Myint Maung, joint secretary of the Myanmar Rice Federation, citing demand from China and Europe.

China bought 1.11 million tonnes from Myanmar in the fiscal year that ended in March, accounting for around 60 percent of the country's exports, based on Myanmar Commerce Ministry data. (Additional reporting by Kaweewit Kaewjinda in BANGKOK; Erik dela Cruz in MANILA and Aung Hla Tun in YANGON; Editing by Alan Raybould)