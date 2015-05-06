* Thai prices hit their lowest since June 2014
* Vietnamese rice prices are the lowest since February
* Myanmar aims to boost rice exports to 2 mln tonnes
By Ho Binh Minh
HANOI, May 6 Asian rice export prices fell to
multi-month lows this week after holidays in the region and
demand remained thin, traders said on Wednesday.
Thailand's 5 percent broken white rice RI-THBKN5-P1 eased
to $385-$387 a tonne, free on board (FOB), the lowest since June
2014, traders said.
The Thai price, which dropped below $400 on April 1, is
still above the price for similar-grade Vietnamese rice, which
stood this week at $355-$360 a tonne, FOB.
Vietnam's 25 percent broken rice fell to $330-$335 a tonne,
FOB, the lowest since Feb. 11, after market regulators lowered
the minimum export price for the variety by nearly 3 percent,
but that still failed to tempt buyers, traders said.
The indicative quotations this week are below the floor of
$340 a tonne in effect since April 30.
"Prices are low but there's still no demand," a trader at a
foreign firm in Ho Chi Minh City said.
Thailand, the world's second-biggest rice exporter last
year, was on holiday from May 1 to 5 while Vietnam only reopened
its markets on Monday after a public holiday from April 28 to
May 1.
The Thai government will take part in a tender to be held by
the Philippine government later this month for between 200,000
and 300,000 tonnes, Chutima Bunyapraphasara, permanent secretary
at the Commerce Ministry said on Wednesday.
"The tender in the Philippines is another (Thai) government
effort to push up prices," a Bangkok-based trader said. "They
have to try everything they can."
An industry source in Manila told Reuters there was a plan
to tender for 310,000 tonnes.
But a spokesman for the National Food Authority, the
Philippines' state grain agency, said its council, which
approves rice imports, had yet to issue any advisory on new
approvals.
Elsewhere in the region, Myanmar plans to raise its rice
exports in the fiscal year that started in April by 10.5 percent
to 2 million tonnes, said Lu Maw Myint Maung, joint secretary of
the Myanmar Rice Federation, citing demand from China and
Europe.
China bought 1.11 million tonnes from Myanmar in the fiscal
year that ended in March, accounting for around 60 percent of
the country's exports, based on Myanmar Commerce Ministry data.
