* India prices rise on strong international, domestic demand
* Thai rice prices expected to hold steady next few weeks
By Patpicha Tanakasempipat and Rajendra Jadhav
BANGKOK/MUMBAI, Jan 26 Rice prices in India, top
global exporter of the grain, advanced this week on robust
domestic and international demand, while Thai prices fell in a
quiet market.
Prices for India's 5 percent broken parboiled rice
RI-INBKN5-P1 rose this week to $354-$359 per tonne, from
$352-$357 last week, as demand for paddy or unmilled rice was
robust from both local and overseas buyers.
"Since paddy prices have risen, exporters were forced to
raise milled rice prices," said an exporter based at Kakinada in
the southern Indian state of Andhra Pradesh.
Government agencies were also actively buying paddy for the
public distribution system.
"Supplies have improved, but demand is surpassing supplies,"
said a Mumbai based exporter.
The Indian government's move to scrap high value currency
notes in November to crack down on corruption also disrupted
supply chains in November and December and many local rice
millers couldn't replenish their inventories.
India mainly exports non-basmati rice to African countries
and premier basmati rice to Middle East. Basmati is a
long-grained, fragrant rice that is typically grown in the South
Asian subcontinent.
In Thailand, the world's second-biggest rice exporter,
prices of 5-percent broken rice RI-THBKN5-P1 fell to $355-$360
a tonne, free-on-board (FOB) Bangkok, from $360-$365 last week.
"It's quiet. Nothing significant is going on in the market,"
said a Bangkok-based trader.
"Prices should remain stable for the next few weeks," he
said.
The Thai Rice Exporters Association quoted the 5-percent
broken rice at $375 a tonne on Thursday, down from $380 a week
ago.
Vietnam's 5-percent broken rice RI-VNBKN5-P1 was quoted at
$335-$340 a tonne, FOB Saigon, on Wednesday, narrower from
$335-$345 a tonne last week.
Vietnam, the world's third-biggest rice exporter, will ship
an estimated 325,000 tonnes of the grain in January, down 32.3
percent from a year earlier, the agriculture ministry said on
Thursday.
Revenue from the Vietnamese rice exports, mostly shipped to
China, Ghana and the Philippines, will reach an estimated $136
million this month, or 35.1 percent lower than at the same time
in 2016, the agriculture ministry said in a monthly report.
Vietnam's rice market is closed as the country celebrates
its Lunar New Year holidays, which begin on Thursday and run
through until next Wednesday.
On Tuesday, results from a tender from Iraq's state grains
buyer showed offers were made for 240,000 tonnes of Indian rice,
110,000-120,000 tonnes of Thai rice, and 100,000 tonnes of
Vietnamese rice.
(Reporting by Patpicha Tanakasempipat and Rajendra Jadhav;
Writing by Patpicha Tanakasempipat; Editing by Tom Hogue)