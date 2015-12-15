By Fathin Ungku
| SINGAPORE
SINGAPORE Dec 15 The number of women
billionaires in the world is rising fast, with a growing number
of them from Asia and self-made, Swiss bank UBS Group AG said in
a study released on Tuesday.
There are nearly seven times more women billionaires than
20 years ago and their average wealth has nearly doubled to $4.3
billion - topping the average $4 billion net worth of male
billionaires, the bank said.
UBS, which offers wealth-management services, tallied 1,347
billionaires from around the world in the study but declined to
name any of them.
Men still accounted for the overwhelming majority of
billionaires, but women made up 11 percent last year, up from 9
percent two decades earlier.
Asia has seen the strongest growth rates for female
billionaires over the last decade, to 25 from three.
Just over half of the female Asian billionaires made their
own money, UBS said, with many of the women hailing from China
and Hong Kong and much of the wealth coming from real-estate
investments.
UBS said only 7 percent of European women billionaires and
19 percent of the Americans were self-made.
(Editing by Richard Borsuk)