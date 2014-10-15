* Five SE Asian rubber groups adopt $1.50/kg minimum price
* But Indonesian grades sold at $1.48-$1.49/kg for Dec
* Thailand's 2014 rubber production seen down 10 pct
By Anuradha Raghu
KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 15 Thai and Malaysian
tyre-grade rubber were sold this week at above a proposed
industry price floor, while Indonesian sellers unloaded more
cargoes to top tyre makers Bridgestone and Goodyear
at lower rates, traders said.
Rubber trade associations from Thailand, Malaysia,
Indonesia, Vietnam and Cambodia earlier agreed to urge members
not to sell rubber at below $1.50 per kilogram in a bid to lift
prices that have plunged to a five-year low.
The $1.50-per-kg level is already below the production cost
of many growers, although some - including those in No. 2
producer Indonesia - continue to sell below the prescribed floor
in order to raise cash in a market hit hard by a supply glut.
"There's sort of a virtual agreement to follow the advice by
the rubber associations who are trying to keep rubber above
$1.50," said a dealer in Kuala Lumpur. "But there's no binding
agreement. No one can sign that kind of agreement because no one
has the authority or right to do that."
A Thai dealer said despite the collective recommendation by
the five rubber associations, "eventually, it's still the market
forces that will dictate the price levels".
Indonesian SIR20, a key rubber grade used by tyre makers,
was sold between $1.48 and $1.49 per kg for December delivery to
Bridgestone, Goodyear and a Japanese buyer, traders said.
"GAPKINDO's letter and proposal did have a market impact and
market prices stabilized, but I thought it was more the low
prices that attracted the buyers," said a Singapore-based
dealer, referring to Indonesia's main rubber group.
The Indonesian grade is usually the cheapest in Southeast
Asia. Some dealers said prices may pick up to $1.50 and above if
market sentiment improves.
Malaysia's SMR20 grade changed hands at $1.52-$1.53 per kg
on free-on-board basis and Thailand's RSS3 grade was sold
between $1.60 and $1.62 for December shipment, dealers said.
There were no reports of deals for the Thai STR20 grade,
which was being offered at $1.56-$1.57 per kg including freight.
Rubber futures in Singapore, which many in the region
consider as benchmark along with those traded in Japan, remained
below $1.50 since breaching that level in late September.
Front-month rubber on the Singapore Exchange was at
148.70 U.S. cents per kg on Wednesday, off this month's trough
of $137.40 which was its weakest since April 2009.
THAILAND OUTPUT
Members of the Association of Natural Rubber Producing
Countries, which together account for more than 90 percent of
global natural rubber output, met in Kuala Lumpur on Monday but
they did not appear any closer to coming up with a more drastic
measure to shore up prices than the minimum-price plan.
Malaysia is planning to boost rubber consumption at home by
constructing rubberised roads from next year.
Top rubber producer Thailand, which announced similar plans
earlier this year to use rubber for roads, pavements and
reservoirs, uses 3.3 tonnes of natural rubber for every 1
kilometer of road.
Thailand's rubber output is seen dropping this year, versus
earlier expectations for a rise, as plummeting prices drive away
tappers and heavy rains slow harvesting.
An official with the Thai Rubber Association said production
will unlikely even reach 3.8 million tonnes in 2014, compared to
the 4.2 million tonnes churned out last year.
"Lower production will definitely support the market," the
Thai-based dealer said.
"If supply has reduced, it will help balance out the surplus
in the past, then eventually prices will adjust."
(1 US dollar = 107.3600 Japanese yen)
(Editing by Manolo Serapio Jr and Himani Sarkar)