TOKYO Jan 6 Benchmark TOCOM rubber futures
extended losses into a third day on Wednesday, sliding to 7-year
lows on worries over weaker demand in top buyer China, slumping
oil prices and a stronger yen.
FUNDAMENTALS
* The Tokyo Commodity Exchange rubber contract for June
delivery <0#2JRU:> was down 1.8 yen, or 1.2 percent, at
148.8 yen per kg at 0118 GMT, after touching a low of 148.3 yen,
its weakest since March 2009.
* Automakers on Tuesday set a new U.S. sales record for 2015
even as December sales fell short of expectations, and most
forecasters said sales should rise to another record this year.
* Toyota Motor Corp and its joint venture partners
aim to sell 1.15 million vehicles in China this year,
undershooting overall expectations for the world's largest auto
market.
* For the top stories in the rubber market and other news,
click or
MARKET NEWS
* The yen held firm near multi-month highs against major
currencies on Wednesday as concerns over sluggish global growth
and choppy oil and financial markets prompted investors to seek
shelter in the low-risk low-return currency.
Against the dollar, the yen traded at 118.88 yen, not
far from its 2-1/2-month high of 118.705 touched on Monday.
* Oil prices dropped over 2 percent towards their 11-year
low on Tuesday, as traders shrugged off growing tensions between
two of the world's biggest oil producers and focused instead on
a stronger U.S. dollar and swelling U.S. crude inventories.
* Japan's benchmark Nikkei stock average was down
0.3 percent in Wednesday trade, as floundering crude oil prices
continued to dampen risk sentiment.
DATA/EVENTS (GMT)
* The following data is expected on Wednesday: (Time in GMT)
0855 Germany Markit Services
0900 Euro zone Market Services final PMI Dec
1000 Euro zone producer prices final Dec
1500 US Durable Goods for November
1500 US Factory Orders for November
1500 US ISM Non-Mfg PMI
(Reporting by Yuka Obayashi; Editing by Joseph Radford)