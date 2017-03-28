TOKYO, March 28 Benchmark Tokyo rubber futures
rose on Tuesday, recovering from a near four-month low hit
earlier in the session, as investors looked for bargains and on
early gains in Shanghai futures.
The Tokyo Commodity Exchange (TOCOM) rubber contract for new
September delivery finished at 238.2 yen
($2.15) per kg, up 2.9 yen, or 1.2 percent, from an opening
price of 235.3 yen, which was Monday's low and the weakest since
Dec. 5.
"Shanghai initially led the way to bounce back," said a
Tokyo-based dealer who declined to be named.
The most-active rubber contract on the Shanghai Futures
Exchange for September delivery rose to as high as
16,550 yuan ($2,404) per tonne in early trade, before coming
under pressure to close 90 yuan lower at 16,235 yuan.
The front-month rubber contract on Singapore's SICOM
exchange for April delivery last traded at 180.0 U.S.
cents per kg, down 1.5 cents.
The market has hit the bottom and it will be back in
box-ranged, the dealer said.
Japan's Bridgestone Corp, the world's biggest tyre
maker, said on Tuesday it will raise tyre prices in the domestic
market for passenger vehicles by 6 percent and for trucks and
buses by 8 percent from June to reflect higher prices of natural
rubber and synthetic rubber.
The move, which marks its first broad hike in six years,
comes after it has boosted prices in Europe and North America
and it has warned such actions in February, but it comes despite
a 36 percent plunge in the TOCOM benchmark since hitting the
recent peak in late January.
($1 = 6.8838 Chinese yuan)
($1 = 110.7000 yen)
(Reporting by Yuka Obayashi; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)