SINGAPORE, April 22 Big Asian rubber producers,
including world No. 1 Sri Trang Agro-Industry Plc, are
set to hike prices sharply, ditching a system of pegging prices
near a benchmark set by the Singapore SICOM exchange.
The producers plan to charge a significant premium over the
exchange-traded futures contract from the second half of 2015, a
move that marks a radical pricing change in an industry where
plummeting prices have hit farmers badly.
"Prices of SICOM no longer reflect the real cost of rubber
production," a spokesman from Thailand-based Sri Trang told
Reuters in an email, adding the company would also stop delivery
to the bourse.
Singapore Exchange, which owns SICOM, was not
immediately available for comment.
The move by Sri Trang was similar to plans by another major
rubber producer, Halcyon Agri Corp Ltd.
Halcyon Chief Executive Robert Meyer said other Indonesian
producers have done the same.
"There is a dislocation between SICOM prices and actual
physical prices," Meyer told Reuters in an interview. Physical
rubber prices are already 3-4 cents per kilogram higher than
SICOM prices, he said.
Halcyon Agri and Sri Trang together account for nearly a
fifth of global rubber output.
Other Thai growers Southland Rubber, Thai Hua Rubber and Sri
Trang affiliates Rubberland Products and Num Hua, have informed
the Thai Rubber Association they are taking the same steps, the
industry group said in a statement to Reuters.
