TOKYO Jan 18 Benchmark Tokyo rubber futures
erased early losses to end slightly higher on Wednesday in line
with Shanghai futures, helped by concerns about tightness in
supply.
Tokyo Commodity Exchange (TOCOM) futures, which set the tone
for tyre rubber prices in Southeast Asia, and Shanghai futures
both stood near multiple-year highs hit on Tuesday that were
largely triggered amid worries over supply tightness due to
continued rains in major exporter Thailand.
Thailand is one of the world's most important producers of
natural rubber and the national rubber authority recently said
output in 2016-2017 would be about 10 percent lower because of
the floods.
A Tokyo-based broker said supply worries are expected to
provide a major support to the market for the foreseeable
future.
The Tokyo Commodity Exchange rubber contract for June
delivery <0#2JRU:> finished 1.2 yen higher at 300.9 yen
($2.66) per kg, also helped by a slight recovery in the dollar
against the yen.
The most-active rubber contract on the Shanghai Futures
Exchange for May delivery fell 25 yuan to finish at
21,295 yuan ($3,111) per tonne.
The front-month rubber contract on Singapore's SICOM
exchange for February delivery last traded at 219.90
U.S. cents per kg, up 1.1 cent.
In corporate news, Bridgestone said on Wednesday its
European unit had entered into an exclusive agreement with the
shareholders of Groupe Ayme for the acquisition of the largest
independent tyre specialist in France.
($1 = 113.2700 yen)
($1 = 6.8444 Chinese yuan)
(Reporting by Osamu Tsukimori; Editing by Sunil Nair)