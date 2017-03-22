SINGAPORE, March 22 ** India's natural rubber imports are expected to climb by nearly 17 pct to 350,000 tonnes this year from 300,000 tonnes shipped in 2016, traders say

** "Indian demand is rising rapidly and the production has also not recovered fully after drought," said a trader on the sidelines of an industry event in Singapore

** A second trader said there were quality issues with Indian rubber. "Tyre manufacturers want a certain quality which is lacking," the trader adds

** India consumes around 1 mln tonnes of rubber - traders (Reporting by Naveen Thukral)