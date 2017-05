Oct 29 Prices of physical rubber compared with Oct. 28 Grade Prices Change Thai RSS3 (Nov) $1.27/kg unchanged Thai STR20 (Nov) $1.25/kg +$0.02 Malaysia SMR20 (Nov) $1.25/kg +$0.06 Indonesia SIR20 (Nov) $0.63/lb -$0.01 Thai USS3 38.3 baht/kg -0.05 baht Thai 60-percent latex (drum/Nov) $770/tonne unchanged Thai 60-percent latex (bulk/Nov) $870/tonne unchanged NOTE: The prices quoted above are offer prices collected from traders in Thailand, Indonesia and Malaysia. They are not official prices quoted by state-run rubber agencies in those countries (Reporting by Patpicha Tanakasempipat; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)