BANGKOK, Aug 5 Prices of physical rubber
compared with Aug 4
Grade Prices Change
Thai RSS3 (Sep) $1.74/kg -$0.02
Thai STR20 (Sep) $1.29/kg unchanged
Malaysia SMR20 (Sep) $1.31/kg +$0.02
Indonesia SIR20 (Sep) $0.70/lb -$0.01
Thai USS3 58.45 -0.04 baht
baht/kg
Thai 60-percent latex (bulk/Sep) $1,070/tonne unchanged
Thai 60-percent latex (drum/Sep) $1,170/tonne unchanged
NOTE - The prices quoted above are offer prices collected
from traders in Thailand, Indonesia and Malaysia. They are not
official prices quoted by state-run rubber agencies in those
countries.
(Reporting by Patpicha Tanakasempipat)