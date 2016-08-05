BANGKOK, Aug 5 Prices of physical rubber compared with Aug 4 Grade Prices Change Thai RSS3 (Sep) $1.74/kg -$0.02 Thai STR20 (Sep) $1.29/kg unchanged Malaysia SMR20 (Sep) $1.31/kg +$0.02 Indonesia SIR20 (Sep) $0.70/lb -$0.01 Thai USS3 58.45 -0.04 baht baht/kg Thai 60-percent latex (bulk/Sep) $1,070/tonne unchanged Thai 60-percent latex (drum/Sep) $1,170/tonne unchanged NOTE - The prices quoted above are offer prices collected from traders in Thailand, Indonesia and Malaysia. They are not official prices quoted by state-run rubber agencies in those countries. (Reporting by Patpicha Tanakasempipat)