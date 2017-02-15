BANGKOK, Feb 15 Prices of physical rubber compared with Feb 14 Grade Prices Change Thai RSS3 (March) $2.86/kg -$0.06 Thai STR20 (March) $2.46/kg unchanged Malaysia SMR20 (March) $2.28/kg -$0.03 Indonesia SIR20 (March) $1.09/lb unchanged Thai USS3 89.88 -1.41 baht baht/kg Thai 60-percent latex (bulk/March) $1,740/tonne +$10 Thai 60-percent latex (drum/March) $1,840/tonne +$10 NOTE: The prices quoted above are offer prices collected from traders in Thailand, Indonesia and Malaysia. They are not official prices quoted by state-run rubber agencies in those countries. (Reporting by Patpicha Tanakasempipat)