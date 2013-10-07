NUSA DUA, Indonesia Oct 7 Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Monday he understood U.S. President Barack Obama's decision to cancel his trip to Asia and would have done the same if faced with the same domestic challenges.

Obama cancelled his visit to Indonesia for the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) summit this week due to the U.S. government shutdown.

"We see what is happening in U.S. domestic politics and this is not an easy situation. I think the fact that the U.S. president did not come here is quite justified," Putin said at APEC.

"I think that if I was in his situation, I would not come either. Any head of state would do that, probably."