SHANGHAI, June 5 China has expressed its strong
dissatisfaction with what it labelled "irresponsible remarks" on
the South China Sea by U.S. Secretary of Defense James Mattis
during a security forum at the weekend.
Mattis accused China of having contempt for other nations'
interests and disregarding international law.
He told the annual Shangri-La Dialogue in Singapore that the
construction and militarisation of artificial islands in the
South China Sea undermined regional stability.
Chinese Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Hua Chunying said
China's construction of facilities in the Spratly archipelago in
the South China Sea was aimed at improving working conditions
for people stationed there, maintaining sovereignty and
fulfilling China's international responsibilities.
The sovereign activities undertaken by China had nothing to
do with militarisation, Hua said in remarks posted on the
ministry's website late on Sunday.
China's claims in the South China Sea, through which about
$5 trillion in ship-borne trade passes each year, are contested
by Brunei, Malaysia, the Philippines, Taiwan and Vietnam. China
and Japan both claim islands in the East China Sea.
Hua said countries around the South China Sea had tried to
lower tensions, but others outside the region "have been bent on
going against the trend, making repeated erroneous remarks,
ignoring the facts and confusing black from white with entirely
ulterior motives".
"China is resolutely opposed to this and urges the concerned
parties to stop issuing irresponsible remarks and fully respect
the efforts of the countries in the region to maintain peace and
stability in the South China Sea and play a constructive role in
this regard," she said.
Mattis said seeking China's cooperation on North Korea did
not mean Washington would not challenge Beijing's activities in
the South China Sea.
Last week, a U.S. Navy warship sailed within 12 nautical
miles of an artificial island China has built on a disputed reef
in the South China Sea, the first such challenge to Beijing
since U.S. President Donald Trump took office.
The United States would continue "to fly, sail and operate
wherever international law allows, and demonstrate resolve
through operational presence in the South China Sea and beyond",
Mattis said.
Hua said China had always respected freedom of navigation
but opposed shows of military force in the South China Sea in
the name of such exercises as threats to China's sovereignty and
security.
The China Daily newspaper accused the United States of
hypocrisy on Monday.
"U.S. President Donald Trump's decision to pull the U.S.
out of the Paris climate change pact offers the latest example
of how the U.S. disregards international agreements to suit its
selfish and short-sighted needs," it said.
