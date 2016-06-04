* U.S. urges China to join "principled security network"
* Carter says U.S. to remain main guarantor of security
* Japan pledges to help build SE Asian security capacity
By David Brunnstrom and Marius Zaharia
SINGAPORE, June 4 China came under pressure from
the United States and Asian powers to rein in its actions in the
South China Sea, with the U.S. defense secretary urging Beijing
to join in on regional cooperation or risk erecting a "Great
Wall of self-isolation."
U.S. Defense Secretary Ash Carter encouraged China to
participate in a "principled security network" for Asia to help
counter concerns about its strategic intentions following
"expansive and unprecedented actions" in the South China Sea.
Carter also told the Shangri-La Dialogue, a regional
security forum in Singapore, that the United States would remain
the main guarantor of regional security for decades to come and
warned China against provocative behaviour.
Any action by China to reclaim land in the Scarborough
Shoal, an outcrop in the disputed South China Sea, would have
consequences, Carter said.
"I hope that this development doesn't occur, because it will
result in actions being taken by the both United States and ...
by others in the region which would have the effect of not only
increasing tensions but isolating China."
The South China Sea has become a flashpoint between the
United States, which increased its focus on the Asia-Pacific
under President Barack Obama's "pivot", and China, which is
projecting ever greater economic, political and military power
in the region.
"The situation in the South China Sea continues to be viewed
with concern," Indian Defence Minister Manohar Parrikar told the
forum. "All countries in the region need to recognise that our
shared prosperities and the enviable rate of growth that this
region enjoys over past decades will be put at risk by
aggressive behaviour or actions by any one of us."
The United States and many Asian countries were stepping up
security cooperation to ensure they were able to make choices
"free from coercion and intimidation," Carter said.
"Even as the United States will remain the most powerful
military and main underwriter of security in the region for
decades to come - and there should be no doubt about that -
those growing bilateral relationships demonstrate that nations
around the region are also committed to doing more to promote
continued regional security and prosperity," he said.
Japanese Defence Minister Gen Nakatani, speaking at the same
event, said his country would help Southeast Asian nations build
their security capabilities to deal with what he called
unilateral, dangerous and coercive actions in the South China
Sea.
"In the South China Sea, we have been witnessing large-scale
and rapid land reclamation, building of outposts and utilization
of them for military purposes," Nakatani said, without
mentioning China directly. "No countries can be an outsider of
this issue."
MOST POWERFUL
Trillions of dollars of trade a year passes through the
South China Sea, which is home to rich oil, gas and fishing
resources. Vietnam, the Philippines, Malaysia, Brunei and Taiwan
have claims in the area, and rising tensions have been fuelling
a rising in security spending in the region.
"The uncertainty of China's future trajectory is arguably
the main driving concern about possible military competition now
and in the future," Malaysian Defence Minister Hishammuddin
Hussein said.
Carter said that for decades some critics had been
predicting an impending U.S. withdrawal from the region, but
this would not happen.
"That's because this region, which is home to nearly half
the world's population and nearly half the global economy,
remains the most consequential for America's own security and
prosperity."
In an apparent counter to "America-first" policies expounded
by prospective Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump,
including suggestions that U.S. troops should be withdrawn from
Asia, Carter stressed bipartisan support for continued
engagement.
"Regardless of what else was going on at home or in other
parts of the world - during Democratic and Republican
administrations, in times of surplus and deficit, war and peace
- the United States has remained economically, politically, and
militarily engaged, as well as geographically located in the
Asia-Pacific," he said.
The Shangri-La Dialogue is being held ahead of a significant
ruling expected in coming weeks on a case filed by the
Philippines in the International Court of Arbitration
challenging China's South China Sea claims, which Beijing has
vowed to ignore.
The United States has been lobbying Asian and other
countries to back the judges' statement that their ruling must
be binding, a call echoed by Japan on Saturday.
China has lobbied on the other side for support for its
position that the court lacks jurisdiction in the case.
(Additional reporting by Masayuki Kitano and Paige Lim; Editing
by Raju Gopalakrishnan and Lincoln Feast)