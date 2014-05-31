(Recasts lead, adds comments from China)
* U.S. criticises China's behaviour in South China Sea
* China accuses America of stirring up trouble in Asia
* Energy-rich waters subject to several overlapping claims
* Japan PM pledged support to countries in disputes with
China
By David Brunnstrom and Lee Chyen Yee
SINGAPORE, May 31 The United States and China
squared off at an Asian security forum on Saturday, with the
U.S. defence secretary accusing Beijing of destabilising the
region and a top Chinese general retorting that his comments
were "threat and intimidation".
Using unusually strong language, U.S. Defense Secretary
Chuck Hagel took aim at Beijing's handling of territorial
disputes with its Asian neighbours.
"In recent months, China has undertaken destabilising,
unilateral actions asserting its claims in the South China Sea,"
Hagel said.
He warned Beijing that the United States was committed to
its geopolitical rebalance to the Asia-Pacific region and "will
not look the other way when fundamental principles of the
international order are being challenged".
Hagel said the United States took no position on the merits
of rival territorial claims in the region, but added: "We firmly
oppose any nation's use of intimidation, coercion, or the threat
of force to assert these claims."
His speech at Singapore's Shangri-La Dialogue, Asia biggest
security forum, provoked an angry reaction from the deputy chief
of staff of the Chinese Army, Lieutenant-General Wang Guanzhong.
"I felt that Secretary Hagel's speech is full of hegemonism,
threat and intimidation," he told reporters just after the
speech.
Wang said the speech was aimed at causing trouble in the
Asia-Pacific.
Hagel's comments followed the keynote address by Japanese
Prime Minister Shinzo Abe at the same forum on Friday evening,
who pledged "utmost support" to Southeast Asian countries,
several of which are locked in maritime disputes with China.
"I felt that they were just trying to echo each other," Wang
said.
Hagel later held a bilateral meeting with Wang, where the
Chinese military leader expressed his surprise at the U.S.
defence secretary's speech.
"You were very candid this morning, and to be frank, more
than our expectations," he said. "Although I do think those
criticisms are groundless, I do appreciate your candour
likewise we will also share our candour."
A senior U.S. defence official said that, despite Wang's
opening remarks, the tone of the meeting had been "businesslike
and fairly amicable".
While Hagel went over ground he covered in his speech, Wang
spent most of the meeting talking about U.S.-China
military-to-military contacts, including Chinese participation
in forthcoming military exercises, the official said.
The U.S. official said Hagel's speech had been well received
by other Asian delegations with the exception of China.
ONLY IF PROVOKED
In Beijing, President Xi Jinping said China would not
initiate aggressive action in the South China Sea but would
respond if others did, the official Xinhua news agency reported.
"We will never stir up trouble, but will react in the
necessary way to the provocations of countries involved," Xinhua
quoted Xi as saying in a meeting on Friday with Prime Minister
Najib Razak of Malaysia.
China claims almost the entire oil- and gas-rich South China
Seas, and dismisses competing claims from Taiwan, Brunei,
Vietnam, the Philippines and Malaysia. Japan also has a
territorial row with China over islands in the East China Sea.
Tensions have surged in recent weeks after China placed an
oil rig in waters claimed by Vietnam, and the Philippines said
Beijing could be building an airstrip on a disputed island.
Japan's defence ministry said Chinese SU-27 fighters came as
close as 50 metres (170 ft) to a Japanese OP-3C surveillance
plane near disputed islets last week and within 30 metres of a
YS-11EB electronic intelligence aircraft.
Japanese Defence Minister Itsunori Onodera said Tokyo
perceived an "increasingly severe regional security
environment".
"It is unfortunate that there are security concerns in the
East and South China Seas," he said. "Japan as well as all
concerned parties must uphold the rule of law and never attempt
to unilaterally change the status quo by force."
On Friday, Prime Minister Shinzo Abe pitched his plan for
Japan to take on a bigger international security role and told
the Singapore forum that Tokyo would offer its "utmost support"
to Southeast Asian countries in their efforts to protect their
seas and airspace.
In a pointed dig at China, he said Japan would provide
coastguard patrol boats to the Philippines and Vietnam.
JAPAN OFFER SNUBBED
Wang, China's deputy chief of staff, also snubbed an offer
for talks with Japan made by Defence Minister Onodera, the
semi-official China News Service said.
"This will hinge on whether the Japanese side is willing to
amend the erroneous policy towards China and improve relations
between China and Japan," he said. "Japan should correct its
mistakes as soon as possible to improve China-Japan ties."
The strong comments at the Shangri-La Dialogue come as Abe
pursues a controversial push to ease restrictions of the
post-war, pacifist constitution that has kept Japan's military
from fighting overseas since World War Two.
Despite memories of Japan's harsh wartime occupation of much
of Southeast Asia, several countries in the region may view
Abe's message favourably because of China's increasing
assertiveness.
Hagel repeatedly stressed Obama's commitment to the
Asia-Pacific rebalance and said the strong U.S. military
presence in the region would endure.
"To ensure that the rebalance is fully implemented, both
President Obama and I remain committed to ensuring that any
reductions in U.S. defence spending do not come at the expense
of America's commitments in the Asia-Pacific," he said.
