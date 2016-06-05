* China rejects U.S. criticisms of South China Sea activity
* Admiral Sun says Washington, not Beijing, risks isolation
* U.S. Secretary of State Kerry urges against China ADIZ
SINGAPORE, June 5 China rebuffed U.S. pressure
to curb its activity in the South China Sea on Sunday, restating
its sovereignty over most of the disputed territory and saying
it "has no fear of trouble".
On the last day of Asia's biggest security summit in
Singapore, Admiral Sun Jianguo said China will not be bullied,
including over a pending international court ruling over its
claims in the vital trade route.
"We do not make trouble, but we have no fear of trouble,"
Sun told the Shangri-La Dialogue. "China will not bear the
consequences, nor will it allow any infringement on its
sovereignty and security interest, or stay indifferent to some
countries creating chaos in the South China Sea."
China and the United States have traded accusations of
militarising the waterway as Beijing undertakes large-scale land
reclamation and construction on disputed features while
Washington has increased its patrols and exercises.
On Saturday, top U.S. officials including Defense Secretary
Ash Carter warned China of the risk of isolating itself
internationally and pledged to remain the main guarantor of
Asian security for decades.
Despite repeated notes of concern from countries such as
Japan, India, Vietnam and South Korea, Sun rejected the prospect
of isolation, saying that many of the Asian countries present at
the Shangri-La Dialogue were "warmer" and "friendlier" to China
than a year ago.
"We were not isolated in the past, we are not isolated now
and we will not be isolated in the future," Sun said.
"Actually I am worried that some people and countries are
still looking at China with the Cold War mentality and
prejudice. They may build a wall in their minds and end up
isolating themselves."
U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry urged Beijing not to
establish an air defence identification zone over the South
China Sea, as it did over the East China Sea in 2013.
"We would consider an ADIZ...over portions of the South
China Sea as a provocative and destabilizing act which would
automatically raise tensions and call into serious question
China's commitment to diplomatically manage the territorial
disputes of the South China Sea," Kerry said during a visit to
Mongolia.
On the upcoming decision by the international tribunal in
The Hague in the case brought by the Philippines to contest
China's claims in the territory, Sun reiterated Beijing does not
recognise the court's authority.
Sun said China wanted to solve the dispute with the
Philippines bilaterally and said the door was open for dialogue
with incoming President Rodrigo Duterte.
Duterte said on Thursday he would not surrender the
country's rights over the disputed Scarborough Shoal in the
South China Sea, which China seized in 2012.
China claims almost the entire sea. Brunei, Malaysia, the
Philippines, Taiwan and Vietnam also have claims to parts of the
waters, through which trillions of dollars in trade is shipped
every year.
"China has the patience and wisdom to settle any disputes
through dialogue. We also believe the related countries have the
wisdom and patience to make peace," Sun said. "I've always
believed that shaking hands is better than clenching fists."
Vietnam's deputy Defence Minister Nguyen Chi Vinh warned of
a "deteriorating trend of security" in the South China Sea.
"If not addressed timely and successfully, it is likely to
entail arms race, strategic rivalry of powers with disastrous
and unpredictable consequences," Vinh said.
