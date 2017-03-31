By Elzio Barreto
HONG KONG, March 31 Share sales on Asia ex-Japan
stock exchanges climbed 20 percent in the first quarter, buoyed
by a surge in initial public offerings (IPOs) as China's
regulator stepped up the approval of new listings in the world's
second largest economy, Thomson Reuters data showed on Friday.
Proceeds in equity capital markets (ECM) in the region rose
to $36.9 billion in the first quarter versus $30.8 billion in
the first quarter of 2016, according to preliminary data through
March 30.
IPO issuance jumped 68.4 percent to $12.4 billion, led by a
steep increase in deals in mainland China stock exchanges that
put Shanghai as the main destination for new listings in the
region and second in the world, behind the New York Stock
Exchange (NYSE). Follow-on offerings, or the sale of new and
existing shares in listed companies, edged 4.8 percent higher to
$24.5 billion.
The China Securities Regulatory Commission (CSRC) has
increased the pace of IPO approvals in recent months to reduce
the queue of nearly 700 companies waiting to go public, granting
the most number of deals since the second quarter of 2015, data
showed.
Goldman Sachs led equity underwriting in the Asia Pacific
region, handling $3.4 billion worth of deals, though Chinese
securities companies that dominate domestic equity issuance took
six of the top 10 spots in rankings.
Chinese firms' grip of local markets put them at the top
seven spots in a ranking of fees earned on equity deals, with
Haitong Securities taking the lead.
Following is a list of the region's top ECM underwriters in
the first quarter of 2017 and the estimated fees earned on the
deals.
Bank Deal Volume Change from Rank Rank
(in $mln) Q1 2016 2017 2016
Goldman Sachs 3,435 399 pct 1 14
Guotai Junan Secs 2,492 16.3 pct 2 1
CITIC 2,015 2.6 pct 3 2
Haitong Securities 1,718 55.3 pct 4 6
UBS 1,692 167.8 pct 5 16
CICC 1,673 75.1 pct 6 10
China Securities 1,601 458.6 pct 7 32
Citigroup 1,394 59.3 pct 8 12
Bank of America 937 222.5 pct 9 31
GF Securities 927 -15.8 pct 10 7
INDUSTRY TOTAL 36,933 20.0 pct
Source: Thomson Reuters
Bank Q1 2017 fees Change from
(in $mln) Q1 2016
Haitong Securities 77.1 69.3 pct
GF Securities 73.8 133.8 pct
CITIC 72.3 54.1 pct
Guotai Junan Securities 71.7 72.5 pct
China Securities 59.3 445.6 pct
Huatai Securities 56.4 164.9 pct
CICC 51.3 182.4 pct
Citigroup 47.6 201.3 pct
Goldman 44.6 280.7 pct
UBS 37.8 347.3 pct
INDUSTRY TOTAL 1,323 84.9 pct
Source: Thomson Reuters
(Reporting by Elzio Barreto; Editing by Amrutha Gayathri)