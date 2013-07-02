By Keith Wallis
| SINGAPORE, July 3
SINGAPORE, July 3 U.S. private equity and
investment funds are betting Asia's shipping industry, hit by a
restructuring wave that has already swept Europe and the United
States, is the best spot to ride a recovery from the industry's
worst downturn in three decades.
Sturdy commodity demand growth and slower new ship
deliveries will help balance fleet and cargo demand for the
first time since 2004, analysts say, boosting freight rates by
next year and into 2015.
For private equity looking to buy into the upturn, Asian
shipping firms undergoing restructuring like South Korea's STX
Pan Ocean Co Ltd and Indonesia's Berlian Laju Tanker
Tbk PT offer opportunities. The ships investors are
looking for are also being built in the region's yards.
More than $3.5 billion has been invested in ships and
shipping containers so far this year, according to figures
compiled by Marine Money, compared with $2.7 billion in 2012 and
$4.2 billion in 2011.
"My guess is that unless the public markets open quickly
there will be at least twice as much private equity commitment
to the industry by the end of 2014," billionaire private equity
investor Wilbur Ross said at a ship finance conference in New
York in June.
Joseph Swanson, managing director of U.S.-based investment
bank and restructuring firm Houlihan Lokey, said his company is
advising on everything from ship acquisitions to complex
restructurings of fleet operators. Some of the projects are in
Asia but he declined to give further details, citing client
confidentiality.
The shipping industry splurged on new ships in 2007-08 that
were delivered just as demand slumped, particularly on
once-lucrative oil export routes between the Middle East and
Asia.
The spree sent charter rates down as much as 90 percent and
halved the value of vessels bought at the top of the market,
according to data from maritime consultancy Clarkson Research
Services. The list of Asian shipping firms seeking rescue is
lengthening.
STX Pan Ocean, which got court approval to restructure on
June 17, is the biggest shipping failure in Asia. It had total
debt of $4.94 billion as of the first quarter of 2013, its main
creditor has said.
"Anybody who owned a ship for three or four years and still
owns it is a candidate for restructuring," said Paul Leand Jr.,
chief executive of AMA Capital Partners, a New York-based
maritime merchant bank.
"People are running out of money to pay operating costs and
interest."
With European banks facing stricter capital requirements at
home, traditional ship financing is harder than ever to obtain,
further boosting the allure of private equity investment.
Bank lending to the shipping industry via syndicated loans
at $52 billion last year was nearly half the $91.8 billion in
2008, just before the financial crisis, according to figures
from Dealogic and Marine Money.
RAFT OF DEALS
The interest from private equity is being driven by
expectations that the shipping industry will finally pull out of
a prolonged slump.
Barclays Bank estimated in a June report that the volume of
seaborne dry cargo will start to outpace fleet growth by next
year, increasing by 6.3 percent against a 3.8 percent uptick in
vessel supply.
The price of new dry bulk and container ships has risen by
up to 2.5 percent in the last three months, according to
Clarkson data, after falling since 2010. Over the same three
month period, prices for secondhand dry cargo ships have climbed
by up to 18 percent.
"Lots of funds are running around and ordering new ships or
at least trying to," said Tim Huxley, chief executive of Hong
Kong-based shipowner Wah Kwong Maritime Transport.
"It will need patience as there won't be an overnight bounce
back, but its got plenty of potential if you partner up with the
right people."
US private equity firm Alterna Capital Partners ordered four
tankers costing a total of $130 million in June from South
Korea's Hyundai Mipo Dockyard ship brokers in a continuing
investment in the tanker sector. Managing partner Jim Furnivall
declined to comment.
In May, U.S. investment group York Capital Management struck
up a joint venture with Greek-owned container ship operator
Costamere to spend $500 million acquiring ships.
Other deals include New York-based Oaktree Capital
Management teaming up with German shipowner Rickmers to order
up to 16 container ships. The vessels will be built at an
undisclosed Asian shipyard for delivery by mid-2015.
Alvarez & Marsal is conducting due diligence on behalf of
several private equity funds looking at investments in Asia,
according to Ray Dombrowski, a managing director at the
corporate advisory firm in New York.
The funds are looking at as many as 20 ships in the dry bulk
and tanker sector that have been ordered but are not yet under
construction at shipyards in China, South Korea and Japan, he
added.
"They believe the ships that are being built are more
economic, with more efficient engines, so the cost of operating
them will be significantly lower," Dombrowski said.
"They are large U.S.-based but global funds who want to be
well-positioned when the recovery in the shipping market picks
up in earnest."