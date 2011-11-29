* Thai sugar premiums under pressure, crushing picks up

* Vietnam robusta may be offered at smaller discounts

* TOCOM rubber sees support at 250 yen, upside at 280 yen (Adds Thai sugar output estimates, technicals, TOCOM closing)

By Lewa Pardomuan

SINGAPORE, Nov 29 Sugar premiums could slip this week as cane crushing picks up in Thailand, while discounts to Vietnamese robusta could narrow further if more farmers hold on to their stocks, waiting for global prices to improve further, dealers said on Tuesday.

Among other soft commodities, cocoa butter ratios were likely to stay at historic lows, but Tokyo rubber futures could find support from monsoon rains in southern Thailand, which threaten to cut supply.

"I think 250 yen is likely to be a key support level. The greater concern currently is more on floods in Thailand, which have spread to the southern part," said Ker Chung Yang, analyst at Phillip Futures in Singapore.

The most active contract on TOCOM, currently May 2012 delivery, rose 2.6 yen to settle at 271.6 yen, off a near 2-year low of 248.6 yen hit in early November, on rising oil prices and worries about supply disruptions.

Heavy rains caused flash flooding and landslides in several provinces along the Gulf of Thailand, uprooting trees and destroying some plantations completely. The floods also played havoc with rubber tapping in the world's largest rubber producer.

THAI RAW SUGAR PREMIUMS UNDER PRESSURE

While Thai rubber prices could track TOCOM higher, Thai raw sugar premiums were under pressure from rising supply despite the prospect of purchases by consumers such as Malaysia and China.

"I heard that Thai hipol was traded at 78-point premiums for March-May delivery. Other than that, sugar premiums are either steady or falling. Virtually nothing is rising," said a dealer in Singapore.

"The Brazilian harvest is finishing a bit better than expected, Thai floods are receding and India's decision to export 1 million tonnes is seen as somewhat bearish."

Thai high polarisation or hipol raw sugar for March-May delivery was offered last week at 85 points premiums to New York's March contract, with bids at much lower levels.

Thailand has started its 2011/12 crushing season and is forecast to produce a record 9.9 million tonnes of the sweetener this year, with the country's worst floods in at least 50 years causing minimal damage, a senior official said on Tuesday.

Thailand is the world's second-largest sugar exporter after Brazil.

COCOA BUTTER, COFFEE DISCOUNTS

Cocoa butter, a key ingredient for making chocolates, was likely to stay at ratios below 0.95 times London futures <0#LCC:>, their historic low, although demand for Asian cocoa powder could prevent prices from falling further.

Ratios in Europe were still much higher at 1.05 times futures, but demand in the region was likely to decline because of a crippling debt crisis.

London's March cocoa futures lost 20 pounds to end at 1,516 pounds a tonne on Monday, having touched a contract low of 1,513 pounds due to arrivals of more supply from top producers Ivory Coast and Ghana.

Although London robusta has bounced from recent lows, farmers in Vietnam were likely to wait for better prices, thus keeping the discounts to the January contract at between $10 and $40.

Some sellers may also offer the beans at zero discounts even though the harvest is underway in the world's largest robusta producer.

"Everybody -- farmers, roasters, shippers, trade houses -- would prefer to see the LIFFE in London remaining firm in order to help the coffee to find its way out," said SW Commodities in a report.

London's January robusta contract added $24 to close at $1,952 a tonne on Monday, but prices were still below a peak at $2,672 a tonne in March.

Between 35 and 40 percent of Vietnam's 2011/2012 coffee crop has been harvested in major growing areas but farmers are slowing sales and waiting for prices to rise further.