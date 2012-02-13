* Vietnam coffee seen on par with London, vs $40 premiums

* Thai hipol raws likely to be steady at 40 to 70 pts premiums

* Tight supply may support TOCOM, slow Chinese demand a concern

By Lewa Pardomuan

SINGAPORE, Feb 13 Coffee premiums are likely to soften in Asia this week because of recent gains in London futures, while steady demand will keep the sugar market alive despite rising supply from second-largest exporter Thailand, dealers said on Monday.

Rumours resurfaced in the coffee market that Vietnam might stockpile beans to support domestic prices, but lower premiums quoted by sellers in Asia suggested that consumers are aware that supply is plentiful in the world's largest robusta producer.

Early indications showed that grade 2, 5 percent black and broken robustas were now on par with London futures <0#LRC:>, having been quoted at $40 premiums last week.

"In terms of economics, it probably doesn't make sense for them to hold on to coffee stocks, as the large pile up would generate pressure on prices when the stocks are finally released for selling," said Lynette Tan, an analyst with Phillip Futures in Singapore.

"I would think they do have a lot of stocks piled there currently."

Late last year, the Vietnam Coffee and Cocoa Association urged members to implement a stockpiling plan at the start of the 2011/2012 crop, aimed at keeping between 200,000 tonnes and 300,000 tonnes off the market.

But dealers said the plan had yet to implemented, while trading house SW Commodities said last week that farmers in Vietnam were holding back 60 percent of the crop as they waited for domestic prices to improve.

May robusta on Liffe was up $4 to finish at $1,934 per tonne on Friday, having hit an intraday high of $1,950, matching an 8-week high hit in the previous session.

"The differentials for Vietnam's 2, 5 broken beans have softened. Indication is now at around level market," said a dealer in Singapore, who trades Vietnamese and Indonesian beans.

While coffee premiums could be under pressure, premiums for Thai high polarisation or hipol raws for prompt shipment were expected to be steady at between 40 and 70 points to New York's March contract due to demand from several consumers in Asia.

Crushing has picked up in Thailand, which is expected to see a record 2011/12 sugar output of 9.9 million tonnes and export 7.5 million tonnes in 2012 despite the country's worst floods in at least 50 years.

"Chinese raws imports are continuing, with two vessels scheduled to ship 50,000 metric tonnes now in Thai ports," said Tom McNeill, senior analyst at Green Pool Commodities in Australia.

"India's decision to release a further 1 million tonnes of exports, although the first 1 million metric tonnes haven't been fully taken up yet, seemed to be ignored by the market."

India, the world's largest sugar consumer, has decided to allow unrestricted exports of one million tonnes of sugar because of rising domestic output -- in line with industry expectations.

RUBBER, COCOA

Tokyo rubber futures <0#JRU:> could be supported by tight supply in Southeast Asia as well as firm equities after Greek lawmakers approved a highly unpopular austerity bill in return for a second bailout from the European Union and International Monetary Fund to avoid a chaotic default.

But slowing demand from top consumer China was a concern after local tyre makers turned to stocks at the bonded warehouses in Qingdao, which were being offered at a discount to prices in Southeast Asia.

In the cocoa butter market, ratios could slip as chocolate makers had already covered their Valentine's Day requirements, while demand for the second-half of the year had yet to resurface. (Editing by Miral Fahmy)