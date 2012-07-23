* Thai raws premiums seen at two-year highs above 300 pts

* Vietnam, Indonesian robustas seen at high premiums

* TOCOM rubber to trade at 220-250 yen a kg this week (Adds technicals)

By Lewa Pardomuan

SINGAPORE, July 23 Thai sugar premiums are likely to remain at a two-year high this week on tightening supply for raws and weather-related worries about the harvest in top producer Brazil, while purchases from roasters will keep robusta prices high, dealers said on Monday.

Sugar demand ahead of the Muslim fasting month of Ramadan had prompted Thai millers to refine more raws into whites, helping premiums defy gains in New York futures. Premiums and futures normally move in opposite directions.

Early indications showed that Thai high polarisation, or hi-pol, raw sugar was offered at last week's premiums of up to 320 points to New York's October contract, the strongest in at least two years.

"We certainly believe that the developments in Brazil will be a primary driver for the sugar markets over the next few months, as will the evolving forecast for Indian production," said Luke Mathews, a commodities strategist at CBA in Sydney.

"It really does appear as though the rally that we have seen in values over the past month and a half or so is speculative short-covering in nature."

Benchmark October sugar futures on ICE rallied 2.9 percent to end at 23.92 cents a lb on Friday, the highest settlement for the spot contract since mid-April, after rains in Brazil further delayed the harvest and ship loadings.

In second-largest sugar producer India, monsoon rains, which had revived last week, are expected to remain active at least until the end of this month, easing the risk of a drought for now.

In the coffee market, more beans are expected to arrive from plantations in Indonesia's main growing island of Sumatra, but demand from roasters could keep premiums at current levels of up to $30 to London's September contract.

Vietnamese beans, which compete with Indonesian robustas, are also quoted at premiums to London before the next harvest starts in October or November.

"A lot of coffee houses are switching from arabica to robusta due to a lack of supply and also prices. So I think the strength in robusta will probably continue," said Phillip Futures analyst Lynette Tan. "(Arabica) is more expensive, and also I think in terms of supply, it's harder to get."

Vietnam and Indonesia together account for about a fifth of global coffee output from their 2011/2012 crops, according to the International Coffee Organisation.

Rains have slowed the harvest of Brazil's coffee crop and spoiled the quality of its prized natural arabicas, but a recent frost spared trees from damage. Brazil is the world's top coffee producer.

"Fundamentally, we have to realise that a strong mutation in coffee-drinking habits is taking place with the robusta share in the world's coffee consumption widening at the expense of arabica," said Herve Touraine at SW Commodities.

TOCOM RUBBER, COCOA

Tokyo rubber futures, which set the tone for physical prices, were expected to trade in a range of 220 to 250 yen per kg this week, weighed down by renewed concerns about the debt crisis in Europe.

"We are back to square one. Demand will slow down. Everybody will be buying hand to mouth. If the problems in Europe escalate further, I think prices will break 220 yen," said a dealer in Kuala Lumpur.

In the cocoa market, cocoa powder prices could be steady at between $3,700 and $4,000 per tonne because of demand for the product, used to make chocolate-flavoured foods including baked goods, beverages and ice cream. (Editing by Miral Fahmy and Chris Lewis)