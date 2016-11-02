SINGAPORE Nov 2 Indonesia and Vietnam are
looking to join Thailand in blazing a trail for solar power in
Southeast Asia, introducing targets to fire up green energy
generation as a landmark global agreement to curb pollution is
set to take effect this week.
Annual solar power production in the region will expand to
13 gigawatts (GW) in 2025 from around 1.6 GW in 2014 under a
business as usual scenario, the International Renewable Energy
Agency (IRENA) has said.
If countries adopt the right mix of support policies and
targets, solar could grow to about 55 GW by 2025, or an addition
of roughly 5 GW per year between 2014 and 2025, IRENA said.
In comparison, the world's top solar producer, China, had
capacity of 43 GW in 2015, according to IRENA data.
Following are some details on solar in the region's
countries:
THAILAND
The nation currently has the highest installed solar
capacity in Southeast Asia, with a government official saying it
reached about 2 GW in August against a target of 1.7 GW for
2016. It hopes to expand that to 6 GW by 2036.
Thailand has subsidies in place via feed-in tariffs (FIT) to
draw investment and is looking at raising targets for
renewables, Viraphol Jirapraditkul, director of the Energy
Regulatory Commission told Reuters.
INDONESIA
The government aims to have 5 GW of solar power plant
capacity by 2020, up from around just 70 megawatts (MW) at the
moment.
It has introduced feed-in tariffs ranging from 14.5 U.S.
cents per kilowatt-hour (kWh) to 25 U.S. cents per kWh. The
system locks in the sale of electricity from renewable sources
at a fixed price over 20 years.
VIETNAM
The country expects to raise the share of renewables to 14
percent by 2020 from negligible levels now, according to Hoang
Quoc Vuong, Vice Minister of Industry and Trade. This includes a
target to build 5 GW of solar power capacity by 2020, he said.
The renewables target excludes hydropower, which currently
meets about 40 percent of the country's demand.
Vietnam is looking at introducing tariffs to attract
investments in the sector as electricity generated from solar
costs about 10 U.S. cents per kWh, higher than the country's
target power generation cost of 8 U.S. cents per kWh, Vuong
said.
PHILIPPINES
A 500-MW target has already been reached and no new target
has been set by the four-month-old administration of President
Rodrigo Duterte.
SINGAPORE
Solar energy remains the most promising renewable energy
source for the city state when it comes to electricity
generation. Singapore has installed about 100 MW of solar panels
and aims to increase that to 350 MW by 2020, or about 5 percent
of the country's projected peak electricity demand.
MALAYSIA
The country has approved projects to generate about 1,200 MW
of electricity from renewable sources under its FIT system, of
which about 320 MW will be from solar, said Energy, Green
Technology and Water Minister Maximus Ongkili.
Current solar capacity stands at 267 MW, with the nation
expecting to add 1 GW by 2020, or 250 MW per year, he said.
