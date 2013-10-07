By James Pomfret and Greg Torode
| NUSA DUA, Indonesia/HONG KONG
NUSA DUA, Indonesia/HONG KONG Oct 8 China will
likely exploit the absence of the U.S. president at a major
Asian regional summit this week to brush off attempts to focus
on the South China Sea dispute as Beijing continues to bolster
its influence over the strategic waterway.
Any substantive progress in resolving the dispute is
unlikely at the East Asia Summit beginning in Brunei on
Wednesday and tensions between China and other claimants to the
oil- and gas-rich sea will likely linger, analysts, senior
regional officials and diplomats said.
The conflicting claims over the South China Sea, stretching
deep into Southeast Asia, has pit an increasingly assertive
Beijing against smaller Asian nations that look to support from
the United States. The row is one of the region's biggest
flashpoints amid China's military build-up and the U.S.
strategic "pivot" back to Asia.
Washington says it is officially neutral but has put
pressure on Beijing and other claimants to end the dispute
through talks. It insists all parties refrain from force and do
nothing to impede sea lanes that carry half the world's
shipping.
U.S. President Barack Obama was scheduled to bring up the
South China Sea at the Brunei summit, but he cancelled his tour
of Asia because of the impasse over the government shutdown in
Washington. Secretary of State John Kerry will represent him.
"Overall, it is hard to see how the U.S. can voice these
concerns as forcefully and with the same authority without the
president there," said Carl Thayer, a South China Sea expert at
the Australian Defence Force Academy in Canberra.
"And without Obama, I'm not sure other supporting nations
will want to step out in front on this issue, either."
Taiwan, Vietnam, Brunei, the Philippines and Malaysia claim
parts of the sea, but China says its territory is marked by a
"nine-dash line" that encompasses almost all of the waters.
Except China and Taiwan, the other claimants are members of the
Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN), which is hosting
the East Asia Summit in Brunei.
BEIJING'S WARNING
Already this week, China has launched a thinly veiled
broadside against intervention by the United States in the
dispute.
"The involvement of countries not in the region will only
complicate this issue and is not beneficial to improving mutual
trust in this region," said Vice Foreign Minister Liu Zhenmin.
"But there's nothing we can do if people want to talk about it
as we cannot muzzle them."
Beijing ultimately wants to settle disputes in the South
China Sea through one-to-one negotiations with individual
claimants and not multilaterally - a strategy that plays to
China's strengths as an emerging superpower with a growing navy
and substantial economic and trade leverage over many smaller
Asian neighbours.
There have been recent signs, however, of a subtle and
sophisticated shift in Beijing's engagement over the sea.
Earlier this year, Beijing agreed to hold tightly
choreographed talks with ASEAN on a code of conduct for disputes
in the South China Sea, in what Indonesia's Foreign Minister
Marty Natalegawa described as "important progress".
"Remember not too long ago, the idea of having any process
going on the code of conduct was anathema to China. But now they
are where we want them to be in terms of consultations," he told
Reuters on the sidelines of another regional summit on the
Indonesian island of Bali.
But with Beijing restricting talks to low-level
consultations rather than formal negotiations, some diplomats
say China may be giving the appearance of dialogue without
committing to anything substantive.
The Philippines, which has locked horns forcefully with
China over disputed territory, says it had looked for support
from its traditional ally Washington for substantial progress on
the code of conduct.
"They (the United States) want the code of conduct to be
concluded expeditiously but it's really all up to China," said
Philippines Foreign Secretary Albert del Rosario.
"I'm hopeful but I can't be sure how this is going to move
forward. We're going to have to wait and see."