* Vietnam, Thailand seeing strong demand after years of glut
* New plants, tariffs help region's steelmakers compete
* Construction backlog boosts Philippines, Indonesian demand
* SE Asian countries to remain big importers of Chinese
steel
By My Pham and Khettiya Jittapong
HANOI/BANGKOK, June 23 As a construction boom
spurs steel demand across Southeast Asia, countries such as
Vietnam, Indonesia and Thailand are challenging a flood of
imports from China by retooling their steelmaking technology or
imposing tariffs.
U.S. and European steelmakers are leading complaints over
alleged dumping, but cheap Chinese imports account for two
thirds of steel consumed in many Southeast Asian countries. The
region includes six of the top 10 buyers of Chinese steel, and
capacity utilisation in its own mills has slumped to less than
40 percent.
While steel from China is expected to dominate for many
years, swelling demand is driving efforts in countries like
Vietnam and Indonesia to build more modern plants to better
compete with China's vast mills.
"China is a major force with huge supply dominating the
world, but we have solutions to deal with it," Tran Tuan Duong,
general director of Vietnam's biggest steel firm Hoa Phat Group
, told Reuters.
Hoa Phat aims to triple production capacity to up to 6
million tonnes over 5-10 years using modern blast furnace
technology.
The local unit of Taiwan's Formosa Plastics Group
has begun work on a $10.6 billion steel complex in Ha Tinh
province with an initial annual crude steel capacity of 7
million tonnes, although this month's planned start-up of the
initial phase has been delayed by an environmental dispute.
TRADE TENSIONS
China has raised global trade tensions as its steel exports
have soared, with surplus capacity estimated at more than 300
million tonnes, or triple Japan's annual output.
Steelmakers in Southeast Asia have been hit hard as many of
the region's electric arc furnace plants, which use scrap as
their raw material, are unable to compete with Chinese blast
furnaces using far cheaper iron ore.
Many electric arc furnace plants have been idled and
capacity utilisation across the 10-member Association of
Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) grouping has fallen to less than
40 percent from around 65 percent following a 2010 regional free
trade agreement with China that cut tariffs on a raft of goods,
including steel, said Roberto Cola, president of the ASEAN Iron
and Steel Council.
Hoa Phat's Duong said Vietnam could compete with other
Southeast Asian countries.
"But the trade deal is plus C, which means including China,
and all troubles come from that," he said.
Vietnam was the second-biggest market for Chinese steel in
2015, with imports of 10.11 million tonnes, according to UK
consultancy MEPS. Its own steel output that year stood at just
6.1 million tonnes, World Steel Association data showed.
"With Southeast Asia as a whole it's a bit of a chicken and
egg situation," said MEPS analyst Jeremy Platt. "The cheap
imported steel is benefiting their economic development, but it
is hindering the ability to develop their steelmaking sector."
TARIFFS RISE
Several countries are introducing tariffs to protect local
industry.
Vietnam in March imposed temporary anti-dumping tariffs
ranging from 14 percent to 23 percent on steel imports from
China and elsewhere. It slapped additional import duties of up
to 25 percent on more Chinese steel products that last until
October 2019.
Thailand's commerce ministry is working on the final draft
of an anti-dumping law and expects to propose the draft for
approval by end-2016, a spokeswoman said.
The moves come as local steelmakers hope to cash in on an
expected jump in demand.
Indonesia and the Philippines face a huge backlog in
infrastructure, said the ASEAN Iron and Steel Council's Cola,
with steel consumption in ASEAN forecast to reach 80 million
tonnes by 2018 from 70 million tonnes last year.
Indonesia's Krakatau Steel is building a blast
furnace with a capacity of 1.2 million tonnes west of Jakarta,
which it expects will be completed shortly.
Vietnam's steel consumption surged 34 percent in the first
five months of 2016, and demand is expected grow at more than 10
percent a year over the next decade as rapid economic growth
fuels infrastructure development, said Hoa Phat's Duong.
Steelmakers' share prices have risen in anticipation.
Vietnam's Hoa Phat Group has climbed 35 percent this year,
smaller rival Hoa Sen has gained 94 percent, and
Krakatau Steel has rallied 123 percent.
In Thailand, steelmakers expect the first annual growth in
demand in three years as the government begins work on over $50
billion in infrastructure projects. Shares of Tata Steel
(Thailand) Pcl, have surged nearly 40 percent.
A unit of India's Tata Steel Group and Thailand's largest
steel producer, the firm cancelled some shipments from Thailand
to India in April to supply the metal to the Thai market.
"We have seen signs of improving demand for steel, mainly
from the government projects including city rail and road
projects," said Rajiv Mangal, chief executive of Tata Steel's
Thai unit, who sees sales rising 10 percent this year.
($1 = 22,322.0000 dong)
(Additional reporting by Manolo Serapio Jr. in Manila,
Manunphattr Dhanananphorn in Bangkok, Bernadette Christina
Munthe in Jakarta and Gaurav Dogra in Bengaluru; Writing by
Manolo Serapio Jr.; Editing by Richard Pullin)