* WHAT: Major Asian steel mills' Jan-Mar earnings
* WHEN: JFE (Apr 20), POSCO (20),Nippon (27
* Worst over, but Q2 remains weak
* China's record output and slow demand weigh on market
By Yuko Inoue
TOKYO, April 18 Asia's major steel companies are
likely to show that the January-March quarter was their low
point but a robust recovery is not on the cards as China
continues to ramp up output amid slowing demand.
The euro zone debt crisis and tight credit conditions in
China, the world's biggest steel consumer and producer, cut
steel demand and squeezed margins despite falls in raw material
costs, prompting South Korea's POSCO, Asia's most
profitable steelmaker, to describe the quarter as the "most
difficult" earnings period.
Earnings at Japanese mills, led by Nippon Steel and
JFE, are seen plunging to their worst levels since
early 2009 after the Lehman crisis, while profit at POSCO, the
world's third-biggest steelmaker, is seen cut in half. (See
quarterly results forecast table at bottom)
In China, which produces around half of the world's steel,
the sector tumbled into a loss of about 1 billion yuan ($158.69
million) in the first quarter from a profit of 25.8 billion yuan
a year ago, an official with the China Iron & Steel Association
said on Wednesday.
Price improvements in China have been small in March and
April, when prices normally pick up as construction recovers
from the winter lull, analysts say.
"China's demand continues to slow and we haven't seen a
robust improvement as we usually see at this time of the year,"
said Jeremie Capron, a Singapore-based analyst at brokerage
CLSA.
"The worst was probably January-March, but I don't think we
see a significant improvement in the current quarter."
Chinese steelmakers are boosting production, with the
country's crude steel output hitting a record 61.58 million
tonnes in March, as mills aggressively responded to small price
rises, while the economy grew at its slowest pace in nearly
three years in the first three months of 2012.
JFE Holdings Inc, the parent of the world's No.5
steelmaker JFE Steel, and POSCO report earnings on Friday, among
the first Asian producers to do so.
YEN IMPACT ON JFE, NIPPON
The lacklustre steel market in Asia bodes ill for Nippon
Steel, the world's No. 4 steelmaker, and JFE, which are seen
selling more than half of their volume outside Japan.
Still, the yen's easing to 80 against the U.S. dollar from a
record high of 75.7 in October and a recovery of domestic auto
output after the massive earthquake in 2011 would mean a small
improvement in their results compared to their own forecasts.
A stock market recovery led Nippon Steel to review its
equity write-off of 89 billion yen ($1.11 billion), raising its
bottom line.
Shares in Nippon Steel have risen 8.3 percent since the
start of this year and JFE by 16 percent as the yen's relative
weakness cheered investors, compared to POSCO's 0.3 percent
gain.
Both the Japanese firms are expected to skip issuance of
earnings forecasts for the new 2012/13 financial year started
April 1, ahead of tough talks with large domestic customers such
as automakers on price cuts for the April-September first-half.
Hurt by weak demand and prices, POSCO, which is backed by
billionaire investor Warren Buffett, is likely to report profit
about half that of a year ago, although it says it sees bright
signs.
"The global steel market seems to have hit the bottom after
a series of falls in steel prices halted in China," Hwang
Eun-yeon, POSCO's chief marketing officer, told Reuters last
month, adding the company was considering reducing price
discounts as the recovery takes hold.
Park Hyun-wook, an analyst at Hi Investment & Securities,
however, expects POSCO's second-quarter results to fall short of
its normal level of 1 trillion won, with China demand recovery
seen sluggish, especially from the construction and automotive
sectors.
INDIA A BRIGHT SPOT
Some other analysts were also sceptical of an early demand
recovery in China.
"The steel market fundamentals haven't largely improved yet
as demand from property, machinery and auto sectors remains
low," Yang Baofeng, a steel analyst with Orient Securities, said
in a research note.
Kazuhiro Harada, analyst at SMBC Nikko Securities in Tokyo,
said he expects the Chinese government to announce an economic
stimulus package in the first half of this year, boosting
demand.
A small bright spot is India, where easing raw materials
costs and a cut in interest rates this week could boost margins
in coming quarters although uncertainty about demand continues
to be an overhang.
Among the top local producers, Steel Authority of India Ltd
and JSW Steel may see an improvement in
margins.
Tata Steel, the world's No. 7 steelmaker, is
forecast to report a nearly two-thirds fall in January-March
profit, mainly due to weak prices and tepid demand at European
unit Corus, which accounts for most of its global capacity of 28
million tonnes.
Following are company and Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S estimates
for the first quarter.
Company 1Q estimate Yr-ago result Reporting date
JFE (19.31 bln) 24.3 bln Apr 20
POSCO 439 bln 921 bln Apr 20
Nippon Steel (4.16 bln) 37.9 bln Apr 27
Notes: Brackets denote losses; Estimate on POSCO is based on
Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S estimate for a parent-based operating
profit in won; figures for JFE and Nippon Steel are company
estimates of pretax recurring earnings in yen.
($1 = 80.38 Japanese yen)
(Additional reporting by Hyunjoo Jin in Seoul, Ruby Lian in
Shanghai and Mehra Prashant in New Delhi; Editing by Muralikumar
Anantharaman)