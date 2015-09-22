* Asian cyclical stocks outperforming defensives this month
* Cheap cyclicals with similar ROE to defensives draw
investors
* Investors pick stocks as broad cyclicals recovery unlikely
* Some IT companies, automakers, miners seen as good buys
By Nichola Saminather and Abhishek Vishnoi
SINGAPORE, Sept 22 Asian cyclical stocks that
move in line with economic trends are showing unusual resilience
at a time of sluggish regional growth, in a sign that investors
are taking on risk again.
The outperformance of these cyclical stocks against their
defensive peers suggest the market's recent correction on growth
concerns will not turn into a bear market.
Cyclicals, typically in industries that do well in strongly
growing economies, have risen since an Aug. 24 trough. Materials
stocks are up 9.6 percent, and information
technology shares and consumer discretionary
stocks are up 5.8 percent.
Defensive sectors, by contrast, which hold their own even
amid economic weakness, have risen by much less. Consumer
staples have gained 1.6 percent since the trough
and lost 2.2 percent this month. While healthcare stocks
are up 4.1 percent since the trough, they are
down 1.9 percent this month.
The outperformance of cyclical stocks is unusual given that
Asia's sluggish growth, earnings downgrades and weak consumer
demand would typically prompt investors to dump them in favour
of defensive shares.
That was indeed exactly what they did until late August.
Materials stocks plunged 30 percent from an April peak to an
August trough, and consumer discretionary shares fell 21
percent, while healthcare companies sank 13.6 percent and
consumer staples dropped 8 percent.
However, that aggressive selling has made cyclical stocks so
cheap they now appear to be good value, said Josh Crabb, head of
Asian equities at Old Mutual Global Investors in Hong Kong.
"Cyclicals have been beaten up and the market is pricing
them like they're never going to turn," Crabb said. "That's why
they're now turning."
Information technology and healthcare stocks are trading at
around three times book value, while cyclicals are at half or
less, Thomson Reuters DataStream data shows.
The gap, while narrowing, remains near levels seen during
the 2008 global financial crisis, according to Credit Suisse.
This is despite cyclicals offering returns on equity at or
above what defensive stocks offer, DataStream shows. (bit.ly/1iswG2n).
That's a shift from the usual pattern of equities bottoming
1 to 1-1/2 years before an improvement in fundamentals.
In 2008, returns from cyclical stocks were 8.4 percent less
than defensives, Credit Suisse data show.
Crabb, who is shifting cash directly into cyclical sectors -
skipping the typical move into defensives first - sees selective
opportunities in large low-cost mining companies, Korean
automakers and some Chinese financials.
Manishi Raychaudhuri, Asia-Pacific equity strategist at BNP
Paribas, said that an across-the-board recovery was unlikely,
however.
For instance, while software and service providers,
particularly in India, appear robust, hardware and component
manufacturers are facing increased competition and falling
demand. BNP has reduced exposure to the latter, he said.
Aberdeen Asset Management is also selectively buying
cyclical stocks.
"In a contrarian sense, it's a good time to be thinking
about these things," said Managing Director Hugh Young in
Singapore.
Companies such as Australian miner Rio Tinto "still
make a decent amount of money, even with their key commodity
having collapsed," he said.
Not everyone is seduced by the valuations, however.
Cyclical stocks, such as materials, shipbuilding, mining and
metals, "have been plagued by excess investment/capacity," Peter
Sartori, head of Asian equities at Nikko Asset Management in
Singapore, said.
"We are not surprised to see these sectors catch a bid," he
said, but added "we don't feel compelled to invest in these
sectors currently."
(Reporting by Nichola Saminather and Abhishek Vishnoi; Editing
by Nachum Kaplan and Jacqueline Wong)