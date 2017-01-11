FILE PHOTO: U.S. one hundred dollar bills are seen in this picture illustration, August 2, 2013. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji/Illustration/File Photo

Taiwan and South Korea led foreign investments into Asian equities last year, but the fourth quarter saw huge outflows due to a rise in U.S. bond yields.

Foreign investors net sold about $10 billion in seven stock markets - Taiwan, India, Indonesia, the Philippines, Vietnam, Thailand and South Korea - in the fourth quarter, according to stock exchange data.

Asian markets are expected to see more outflows this year as expectations grow for more rate increases in the United States, according to analysts.

