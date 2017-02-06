Feb 6 Foreign investment in Asian equities rose in January, mostly driven by Taiwan and South Korean markets.

There was a net foreign investment of $1.4 billion and $1.2 billion in Taiwan and South Korean equities respectively, according to the exchange data. Last month, Indian equities saw a net sales of $172 million by foreigners.

The Taiwan dollar and South Korean won, which led the performance by Asian currencies against the dollar this year, were boosted by these investments. The won is up nearly 6 percent against the dollar this year, followed by the Taiwan dollar, which gained 5 percent.

For graphic, click: tmsnrt.rs/2khyuzj (Compiled by Gaurav S Dogra and Patturaja Murugabooopathy in Bengaluru; Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)