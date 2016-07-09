SHANGHAI, July 9 A storm bringing heavy rain to
disrupt rail travel in southeast China was all that remained on
Saturday of super typhoon Nepartak, which had weakened rapidly
after causing several deaths in Taiwan and damage of more than
$20 million.
The storm hit land in Fujian province just before 2 p.m.,
lashing Shishi city with winds of around 100 kph (62 mph),
state news agency Xinhua said.
More than 100 trains had to be cancelled after 250 mm (10
inches) of rain fell in about four hours in the nearby city of
Putian, where nearly 23,000 people have fanned out to check the
overstrained waterworks, it added.
Tropical Storm Risk had rated the typhoon as category 5, at
the top of its scale, but it weakened after crossing Taiwan and
hit China's Fujian province as a tropical storm.
In Taiwan the storm caused at least three deaths and more
than 300 injuries.
The storm is expected to worsen already severe flooding in
parts of central and eastern China, particularly in the major
city of Wuhan.
Typhoons are common at this time of year in the South China
Sea, picking up strength over warm waters and dissipating over
land.
Typhoons used to kill many people in China but the
government now enforces evacuations and takes precautions well
in advance, which has helped save many lives.
In 2009, Typhoon Morakot cut a wide swathe of destruction
through southern Taiwan, killing about 700 people and causing
damages of up to $3 billion.
(Reporting by Nathaniel Taplin; Editing by Clarence Fernandez)