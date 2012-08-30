NEW DELHI/BANGKOK Thai raw sugar premiums edged up in Asia this week on renewed buying interest after almost two weeks of sluggish sales, while Indian exporters started talks to cancel deals after a surge in local prices, dealers said.

Thai high polarisation, or hipol raw sugar, was offered at a 400-point premium to New York's October contract, up from 300 points last week, Bangkok-based dealers said.

There were inquiries for the 2011/12 season sugar.

"It seems like trading houses are running out of sugar. They are asking millers whether we have some sugar from the 2011/12 crop left to be sold," said an official with Thailand's leading miller.

There were also concerns about next season's output in Asia's top two sugar producers - India and Thailand.

A 12 percent shortfall in India's monsoon rains this year has hit cane planting in the biggest sugar producing state of Maharashtra. In Thailand, the world's biggest exporter behind Brazil, there were concerns that lack of rain in major areas could hit 2012/13 season output.

India is expected to produce 25 million tonnes of sugar in the 2012/13 season, a million tonnes lower than the current season, consultant Jonathan Kingsman said on August 23. Kingsman forecast Thailand's 2012/13 output at 10.3 million tonnes, marginally higher than a year earlier.

A sharp rise in local prices prompted Indian exporters to initiate talks to cancel deals of more than 500,000 tonnes of whites.

For Indian suppliers, a global prices freefall also made exports unattractive.

As harvests roll on in top producer Brazil, benchmark prices in London fell 40 cents, or 0.07 percent, to $556.40 a tonne on Thursday, having touched $544.50 on Tuesday, the lowest level for the front month since August 2010.

Premiums for J-spec, or raw sugar for the Japanese market, were steady at 300 points to New York futures. Thai white sugar premiums were almost unchanged at $15 to $20 premiums to London's October contract.

Falling prices are expected to boost demand from the region.

WEEKAHEAD

Indonesia, Southeast Asia's biggest sugar buyer, plans to import 510,000 tonnes of raw sugar to help to plug a shortage for industrial use and to build up stocks for next year.

Indonesia traditionally buys sugar from Thailand, but it would have to wait until December to get fresh supplies of Thai sugar. On the other hand, crushing is underway in Brazil, where raws were being offered at small premiums to New York futures.

(Editing by Jo Winterbottom and David Goodman)