Thai sugar cane farmers walk past their fields in a remote village, 240km northeast of Bangkok on September 9, 2003. REUTERS/Sukree Sukplang/Files

NEW DELHI Thai raw sugar discounts widened this week but trade deals were muted as the market is still awash with sweetener after traders took delivery at the expiry of the October contract in New York.

Thai high-polarisation, or hipol, raw sugar was quoted at 90-95 points below the New York March contract, compared with discounts of 60 points the week before.

On Monday, the New York March contract fell 0.35 cent, or 2.1 percent, to settle at 16.03 cents a lb, after falling to a 3-1/2 week low of 15.91 cents a lb as the Brazilian real fell to its weakest level since December 2008.

Brazil is the world's top sugar producer. Incumbent President Dilma Rousseff's tight victory in Sunday's election sent Brazilian financial markets plunging, as investors had been rooting for pro-business challenger Aecio Neves.

Reuters analyst Wang Tao said the New York contract would retest support at 16.19 cents per lb, as indicated by its wave pattern and a Fibonacci projection analysis.

Discounts for low-quality Thai raws, favoured by Japanese buyers and known as J-spec, were also at 95 points below New York's March contract against the previous week's 60 points.

"For both hipol and J-spec, discounts widened but there was almost no trade because the market is still grappling with the sugar that is trickling in after the expiry of the October contract," said Tom McNeill, director of Brisbane-based commodities analysts Green Pool.

Bunge Ltd bought 10,405 lots of raw sugar against the October contract on ICE Futures that expired on Sept. 30.

Bunge's purchase of about 528,600 tonnes of raw sugar bumped up overall supplies, leaving traders with little appetite for any major trade in a well-stocked market.

Thai white sugar was at premiums of $12 a tonne to London futures, compared to $15 a tonne last week.

December London white sugar futures settled down $7.40, or 1.7 percent, at $421.70 a tonne on Monday.

Thai sugar may face competition later this year if India, the world's No. 2 producer, decides to give mills incentives for exports of raws.

In the new 2014/15 sugar season, India will have an exportable surplus of 1.0-1.5 million tonnes, said McNeill.

(Editing by Joseph Radford)