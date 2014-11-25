* Despite some deals, trade remains muted in Asia

* China to step up imports, largely from Brazil

* India awaits raw sugar export incentives

By Mayank Bhardwaj

NEW DELHI, Nov 25 China has contracted to import about 140,000 tonnes of Thai raw sugar and Indonesia is exploring opportunities to buy some whites, or the refined variety, from Bangkok but overall trade continued to be sluggish in the region.

Thai raw sugar discounts remained unchanged and there was no bid for J-spec, the low-quality Thai raws favoured by Japanese buyers. But premiums for Thai whites rose marginally.

"According to our information, about 140,000 tonnes of Thai raw sugar is lined up for end-November and mid-December delivery in China," said a dealer by telephone from Australia.

Chinese sugar imports dropped 41.3 percent in October from a year ago but were still above September volumes as refineries snapped up shipments from a well-supplied global market.

"The October data picked up a weak period. In my view, imports by China will pick up or it has already started picking up," said the dealer.

China has been buying Thai sugar on and off but it is a regular importer from the world's biggest producer Brazil.

Despite the latest imports of Thai sugar by China and some enquires from Indonesia, the sugar market is not exciting because the deals are few and far between, he said.

Thai high-polarisation, or hipol, raw sugar was quoted at 125-135 points below the New York March contract, unchanged from the previous week.

Discounts for J-spec held steady at 140 points below New York's March contract.

Thai white sugar premiums were at $15 a tonne to London futures against $13-$12 in the previous week.

Separately, local sugar prices in India fell for the fourth straight week by 0.5 percent to $492 a tonne.

The Indian Sugar Mills Association, a producers' body, has forecast an output of 25-25.5 million tonnes in 2014/15, the fifth straight year of surplus production.

Hit by higher sugar stocks and falling prices, mills have petitioned the Indian government to extend incentives for exports of raw sugar in the 2014/15 season.

India's food minister said last week his government was yet to take a call on extending export subsidies.

To help mills saddled with large sugar stockpile, the government in the 2013/14 season decided to give 3,300 rupees($53) a tonne subsidy for production and exports of raw sugar, a new product for New Delhi which has traditionally been producing and exporting whites. ($1 = 61.9650 Indian rupees) (Reporting by Mayank Bhardwaj; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)