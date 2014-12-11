MUMBAI Dec 11 Thai raw sugar premiums rose this week but trade was muted after last week's brisk activity.

"From the old Thai crop very little quantity is available for trade. The crushing has started in Thailand and new-season crop has been offered for January and February delivery," said a Singapore-based dealer.

The widely traded high polarisation, or hipol, raws are now being offered at 50 points above New York futures for spot delivery against a premium of 25 points last week, dealers said.

On Wednesday, March raw sugar settled up 0.05 cent, or 0.3 percent, at 15.47 cents a lb.

Thailand has sealed deals to export nearly half a million tonnes of sugar to China, Japan, Taiwan, Indonesia and South Korea for shipments in the first quarter of next year, dealers said.

Premiums for J-spec, the low-quality Thai raws favoured by Japanese buyers, were quoted 40 points above New York's March contract against 25 points last week, although demand was sluggish for the grade.

Thai white sugar premiums remained steady at last week's level of around $15 a tonne to London futures.

March white sugar inched down 10 cents, or 0.03 percent, on Wednesday to finish at $398.80 per tonne.

Buyers are waiting for news of any Indian subsidy for production of raw sugar for export, which could increase competition among Asian sellers, dealers said.

"Right now Indian exports are not possible, but a subsidy can make that happen," said another Singapore-based dealer.

"Indian shipments are not possible before mid-next-month. A subsidy announcement could force Thailand to sign exports deals aggressively."

India's 2014/15 season started on Oct. 1. Mills are not producing raw sugar due to uncertainty over whether the government will offer incentives for exports. (Reporting by Rajendra Jadhav; Editing by Alan Raybould)