* Will boost ability to protect "outermost" border regions
* Second militarily significant announcement of Obama trip
* May stir questions about Taiwan's request for F-16C/Ds
By Jim Wolf
Nov 18 The United States plans to supply 24
refurbished F-16C/D fighter aircraft to Indonesia, the
presidents of the two countries announced in Bali on Friday on
the fringes of an Asia-Pacific summit.
It was the second militarily significant announcement of
President Barack Obama's ongoing nine-day Asia-Pacific trip.
The upgraded Lockheed Martin Corp (LMT.N) F-16s will give
Indonesia a "much-needed" capability to protect its sovereign
airspace, the White House said in a "fact sheet" that
emphasized the relatively low price tag, put at $750 million by
the Pentagon.
Under a separate tightening of ties with Australia, U.S.
Marines will start rotating through northern Australia next
year, eventually growing to a 2,500-strong task force, the two
governments said during a visit by Obama before he flew to
neighboring Indonesia for the summit with leaders of the
Association of Southeast Asian Nations.
The Pentagon's Defense Security Cooperation Agency said
Jakarta was seeking more capable F-16s able to carry out
operations "in the outermost border regions of Indonesia."
The air force's existing fleet of 10 F-16 A/Bs cannot do
this, the agency said in a mandatory notice of the tentative
deal to the U.S. Congress. It put the estimated cost at $750
million. The aircraft are from excess U.S. inventory.
"The proposed sale will contribute to the foreign policy
and national security of the United States by improving the
security of a strategic partner that has been, and continues to
be, an important force for economic progress in Southeast
Asia," the notice to lawmakers said.
The White House said the plan was to start deliveries by
July 2014, as requested by Jakarta. The deal would would help
boost Indonesia air defenses significantly "without
compromising the defense budget and other national priorities,"
it said.
The transfer of F-16C/D models to Indonesia may raise new
questions about Obama's refusal to meet Taiwan's standing
request for 66 new F-16C/Ds of its own to help deter China,
which regards the island as a rogue province.
The Obama administration in September notified Congress of
a proposed $5.85 billion weapons package for Taiwan, including
upgrades of 145 F-16 A/B fighters but none of the C/D models
that Taiwan has sought.
Obama said on Thursday in Canberra the U.S. military would
expand its presence in the Asia-Pacific despite budget
austerity, declaring the United States was "here to stay" as a
Pacific power that would help shape the region's future.
The F-16 deal involves the overhaul of 28 United
Technologies Corp (UTX.N) Pratt & Whitney engines including
spares. The aircraft will have the most advanced "Modular
Mission Computer" produced by Raytheon Co (RTN.N), along with
improved radar, avionics and the capability to carry and field
more advanced weaponry and sensors, the White House said.
(Editing by Todd Eastham)