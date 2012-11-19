PHNOM PENH Nov 19 Japan warned on Monday that a
row over the South China Sea could damage "peace and stability"
in Asia as China stalled on a plan to ease tensions and
disagreements flared between the Philippines and Cambodia over
the contentious territorial issue.
The acrimony provided an uneasy backdrop to U.S. President
Barack Obama's arrival in the Cambodian capital Phnom Penh for a
regional summit. He is expected to urge China and Southeast
Asian nations to resolve the row over the South China Sea, one
of Asia's biggest security issues.
Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihiko Noda challenged efforts by
summit host Cambodia to limit discussions on the mineral-rich
sea, where China's territorial claims overlap those of four
Southeast Asian countries and of Taiwan.
"Prime Minister Noda raised the issue of the South China
Sea, noting that this is of common concern for the international
community, which would have direct impact on peace and stability
of the Asia-Pacific," a Japanese government statement said after
Noda met leaders from the 10-member Association of Southeast
Asian Nations (ASEAN).
That followed a statement on Sunday from Kao Kim Hourn, a
Cambodian foreign ministry official, who said Southeast Asian
leaders "had decided that they will not internationalise the
South China Sea from now on."
In a sign of Southeast Asian tensions over Chinese
sovreignty claims, Philippine President Benigno Aquino disputed
the Cambodian statement and said no such agreement had been
reached, voicing his objections in tense final minutes of
discussions between Noda and Southeast Asian leaders.
As Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Sen began to conclude the
meeting with Noda, Aquino abruptly raised his hand and tersely
interjected.
"There were several views expressed yesterday on ASEAN unity
which we did not realise would be translated into an ASEAN
consensus," he said, according to his spokesman. "For the
record, this was not our understanding. The ASEAN route is not
the only route for us. As a sovereign state, it is our right to
defend our national interests."
Alternative diplomatic routes for the Philippines would
likely involve the United States, a close ally which has said it
has a national interest in freedom of navigation through the
South China Sea's vital shipping lanes. Cambodia's political and
economic ties with China have strengthened in recent years.
ASEAN on Sunday agreed to formally ask China to start talks
on a Code of Conduct (CoC) aimed at easing the risk of naval
flashpoints, according to its Secretary General, Surin Pitsuwan.
But Chinese Prime Minister Wen Jiabao appeared to play down the
need for urgent action in talks on Sunday night with Hun Sen.
Chinese foreign ministry spokesman Qin Ging said he could
"not recall" Hun Sen making a formal request for talks.
"It takes some time for China and ASEAN to discuss the CoC,"
he said.
Obama will meet Southeast Asian leaders on Monday evening
before sitting down with Wen on Tuesday. He is widely expected
to raise the issue of South China Sea tensions.
China has repeatedly sought to reject involvement by nations
outside Southeast Asia at a sensitive time, as Washington seeks
an expanded military and diplomatic presence in the region under
a so-called "pivot" from conflicts in the Middle East and
Afghanistan announced last year.
China's assertion of sovereignty over the stretch of water
off its south coast and to the east of mainland Southeast Asia
has set it directly against U.S. allies Vietnam and the
Philippines, while Brunei, Taiwan and Malaysia also lay claim to
parts, making it Asia's biggest potential military trouble spot.
U.S. MILITARY PRESENCE
The Philippines, Australia and other parts of the region
have seen a resurgence of U.S. warships, planes and personnel
since Obama began shifting foreign, economic and security policy
towards Asia late last year.
Cambodia has used its powers as ASEAN chair this year to
limit discussion on the South China Sea, in line with Beijing's
view the disputes should be discussed on a bilateral basis.
Kao Kim Hourn of the Cambodian foreign ministry said on
Sunday the ASEAN bloc had agreed to confine talks on a set of
rules for operating in the South China Sea to its meetings with
China.
Philippine Foreign Secretary Albert Del Rosario, however,
told reporters that Vietnam shared the Philippines' objections
to that Cambodian statement. Vietnam officials were not
immediately available to confirm that.
Thailand, which holds the position of ASEAN's official
coordinator with China, appeared to support the U.S. view that
countries beyond ASEAN and China had a national interest in
resolving the dispute.
While the territorial dispute itself was a matter for the
"parties concerned," issues such as maritime security and
freedom of navigation were an international concern, said
Sihasak Phuangketkeow, permanent secretary at Thailand's foreign
ministry.
"If it comes to the broader issue of maritime security,
meaning freedom of navigation, security of sea lanes, I think
that is a concern of all countries," he told reporters.
The tensions illustrate the difficulty of forging a
Southeast Asian consensus over how to deal with an increasingly
assertive China. Southeast Asia had hoped avoid a repeat of an
embarrassing breakdown of talks in July over competing claims in
the mineral-rich waters, its biggest security challenge.
Washington insists its "pivot" is not about containing China
or a permanent return to military bases of the past, but it has
increased its military presence in the Philippines and other
areas near vital sea lanes and border disputes in the South
China Sea that have raised tensions with China.