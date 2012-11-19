By Jason Szep and James Pomfret
PHNOM PENH Nov 19 Japan warned on Monday that a
row over the South China Sea could damage "peace and stability"
in Asia as China stalled on a plan to ease tensions and
disagreements flared between the Philippines and Cambodia over
the dispute.
The acrimony provided an uneasy backdrop to U.S. President
Barack Obama's arrival in Cambodia for a regional summit where
he is expected to urge China and Southeast Asian nations to
resolve the row, one of Asia's biggest security issues.
Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihiko Noda challenged efforts by
summit host Cambodia, a staunch China ally, to limit discussions
on the mineral-rich sea, where China's territorial claims
overlap those of four Southeast Asian countries and of Taiwan.
"Prime Minister Noda raised the issue of the South China
Sea, noting that this is of common concern for the international
community, which would have direct impact on peace and stability
of the Asia-Pacific," a Japanese government statement said after
Noda met leaders from the 10-member Association of Southeast
Asian Nations (ASEAN).
That followed a statement on Sunday from Kao Kim Hourn, a
Cambodian foreign ministry official, who said Southeast Asian
leaders "had decided that they will not internationalise the
South China Sea from now on."
In a sign of tension, Philippine President Benigno Aquino
disputed the Cambodian statement and said no such agreement was
reached, voicing his objections in tense final minutes of
discussions between Noda and Southeast Asian leaders.
As Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Sen began to conclude the
meeting with Noda, Aquino abruptly raised his hand and tersely
interjected.
"There were several views expressed yesterday on ASEAN unity
which we did not realise would be translated into an ASEAN
consensus," he said, according to his spokesman. "For the
record, this was not our understanding. The ASEAN route is not
the only route for us. As a sovereign state, it is our right to
defend our national interests."
Alternative diplomatic routes for the Philippines would
likely involve the United States, one of its closest allies,
which has said it has a national interest in freedom of
navigation through the South China Sea's vital shipping lanes.
ASEAN on Sunday agreed to formally ask China to start talks
on a Code of Conduct (CoC) aimed at easing the risk of naval
flashpoints, according to its Secretary General, Surin Pitsuwan.
But Chinese Prime Minister Wen Jiabao appeared to play down the
need for urgent action in talks on Sunday night with Hun Sen.
Chinese foreign ministry spokesman Qin Gang said he could
"not recall" Hun Sen making a formal request for talks.
"It takes some time for China and ASEAN to discuss the CoC,"
he said. He repeated Cambodia's statement that ASEAN had reached
a "common position" not to internationalise the issue, directly
contradicting Aquino.
Obama will meet Southeast Asian leaders on Monday evening
before sitting down with Wen on Tuesday.
China's sovereignty claims over the stretch of water off its
south coast and to the east of mainland Southeast Asia set it
directly against U.S. allies Vietnam and the Philippines, while
Brunei, Taiwan and Malaysia also lay claim to parts.
Sino-Japanese relations are also under strain after the
Japanese government bought disputed islands known as Senkaku in
Japan and Diaoyu in China from a private Japanese owner in
September, triggering violent protests and calls for boycotts of
Japanese products across China.
China prefers to address conflicts through one-on-one talks.
U.S. MILITARY PRESENCE
Obama's visit to Cambodia, the first by a U.S. president,
underlines an expansion of U.S. military and economic interests
in Asia under last year's so-called "pivot" from conflicts in
the Middle East and Afghanistan.
The Philippines, Australia and other parts of the region
have seen a resurgence of U.S. warships, planes and personnel,
since Obama began shifting foreign, economic and security policy
towards Asia late last year.
Cambodia has used its powers as ASEAN chair this year to
limit discussion on the South China Sea. Its apparent rewards
include Chinese largesse, including a $100 million loan to set
up Cambodia's largest cement plant signed the day Wen arrived.
Thailand, which holds the position of ASEAN's official
coordinator with China, appeared to support the U.S. view that
countries beyond ASEAN and China had a national interest in
resolving the dispute.
At stake is control over what are believed to be significant
reserves of oil and gas. Estimates for proven and undiscovered
oil reserves in the entire sea range from 28 billion to as high
as 213 billion barrels of oil, the U.S. Energy Information
Administration said in a March 2008 report.
While the territorial row was a matter for the "parties
concerned," maritime security and freedom of navigation were an
international concern, said Sihasak Phuangketkeow, permanent
secretary at Thailand's foreign ministry.
"If it comes to the broader issue of maritime security,
meaning freedom of navigation, security of sea lanes, I think
that is a concern of all countries," he told reporters.
The tensions illustrate the difficulty of forging a
Southeast Asian consensus over how to deal with an increasingly
assertive China. Southeast Asia had hoped avoid a repeat of an
embarrassing breakdown of talks in July over competing claims in
the mineral-rich waters, its biggest security challenge.
Washington insists its "pivot" is not about containing China
or a permanent return to military bases of the past, but it has
increased its military presence in the Philippines and other
areas near vital sea lanes in the South China Sea.