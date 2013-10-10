* Kerry in Brunei for summit, met China's Li on sidelines
* China has been reluctant to address sea dispute
* Japan's Abe pledges support for ASEAN
* Obama cancelled trip to summit due to U.S. shutdown
By Lesley Wroughton and Manuel Mogato
BANDAR SERI BEGAWAN, Brunei, Oct 10 U.S.
Secretary of State John Kerry will press China and Southeast
Asian nations to discuss the South China Sea dispute at an Asian
summit, a senior U.S. official said, despite Beijing's
reluctance to address the issue in public forums.
Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, who is also attending,
said late on Wednesday the South China Sea dispute was a matter
of concern to the entire region. In pointed remarks, he said
Tokyo would continue to cooperate with the Association of
Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) in resolving the row.
Kerry arrived in Brunei on Wednesday for the annual East
Asia Summit (EAS) and talks with leaders of Southeast Asian
nations and, separately, met Chinese Premier Li Keqiang on the
sidelines of the summit.
A U.S. official said Kerry would urge ASEAN member states to
continue to work "for enhanced coherence and unity" to
strengthen their position with China in negotiating a code of
conduct for the South China Sea.
Obama last week cancelled his scheduled trip to the summit
because of the U.S. government shutdown, raising concern that
Washington would lose some of its influence in countering
China's assertive claims over the South China Sea and in
maintaining its strategic "rebalancing" toward Asia.
"That rebalance is a commitment, it is there to stay and
will continue into the future," Kerry told ASEAN leaders in
opening remarks shortly after arriving. He began his speech by
apologising that Obama was not able to attend but emphasised the
U.S. commitment to the region.
"I assure you that these events in Washington are a moment
in politics and not more than that," Kerry said. "The
partnership that we share with ASEAN remains a top priority for
the Obama administration."
China has resisted discussing the territorial issue with the
10-member ASEAN, preferring to settle disputes in the South
China Sea through negotiations with individual claimants. It has
also frowned at what it sees as U.S. meddling in a regional
issue.
China claims almost the entire oil- and gas-rich South China
Sea, overlapping with claims from Taiwan, Malaysia, Brunei, the
Philippines and Vietnam. The last four are members of ASEAN.
The row is one of the region's biggest flashpoints amid
China's military build-up and the U.S. strategic "pivot" back to
Asia signalled by the Obama administration in 2011.
"The Chinese consistently indicate their view that
'difficult issues' that might fall outside the comfort zone of
any member need not be discussed," the U.S. official said.
"That is not a view that is held by the U.S., or, I believe,
many if not most of the EAS member states, but we will find
out."
CONFLICTING CLAIMS
In a speech to ASEAN leaders reported by Kyodo news agency,
Japan's Abe came out squarely in favour of the Southeast Asian
grouping.
Japan has its own territorial dispute with China over
islands in the East China Sea and Abe said there were "moves
aimed at changing the status quo by force" in the South China
Sea.
Abe said the dispute had to be resolved in accordance with
international law and pledged Japan's continuing cooperation
with ASEAN as it was a "common problem" for both.
The United States says it is neutral but has put pressure on
China and other claimants to end the dispute through talks.
Kerry would emphasise the role of the United States as "a
longstanding champion of security and stability in the region,
and as an advocate of the rule of law, peaceful solution of
disputes, and freedom of navigation, and the principle of
unimpeded lawful commerce", the senior official said.
Nevertheless, Washington will be hamstrung at the summit
because of Obama's absence.
"I'm sure the Chinese don't mind that I'm not there right
now," the U.S. president said at a news conference in Washington
on Tuesday. "There are areas where we have differences and they
can present their point of view and not get as much push back as
if I were there."
As Li and Kerry met for talks on the sidelines of the summit
some tensions were evident.
"I'm sure that we are all committed to living with each
other in harmony and discussing jointly those issues of common
interest," Li said. "While China is the largest developing
country in the world, while the United States is the largest
developed one in the world."
Li's remark later that the U.S. and Chinese economies were
at "different stages of development" prompted Kerry to respond:
"I know you know we think you're a little more developed than
you may want to say you are, but nevertheless we have the same
responsibilities."
APPEARANCE OF DIALOGUE
In an apparent softening of its stance, China agreed this
year to hold "consultations" with ASEAN on a code of conduct
(CoC) for disputes in the South China Sea.
But some diplomats and analysts say China may be giving the
appearance of dialogue without committing to anything
substantive, aiming to drag the talks out for years while it
consolidates its expansive maritime claims.
"It's a face-saving mechanism to show the world, to show
ASEAN, that China is committed to come up with a CoC but the
consultations are designed to delay formal negotiations on a
binding code," said one diplomat from an ASEAN nation.
However, Li said the code of conduct talks last month were a
success and China would be willing to build on that, although he
did not give any specifics.
"We've always agreed that South China Sea disputes should be
dealt with in a direct way, and to seek a resolution through
negotiations and talks," Li said in a speech at the summit.
He, however, maintained China was "unshakable in its resolve
to uphold national sovereignty and territorial integrity".