* More symbolism than substance
* Gaza crisis distracts attention from "Asia pivot"
* Asia worried too about falling off "fiscal cliff"
By Matt Spetalnick and Jeff Mason
PHNOM PENH, Nov 20 It may have sounded good on
paper: Win re-election, fly to Asia, soak up the adulation of
fellow world leaders, then go home with at least a few tangible
rewards to show for a legacy-shaping U.S. strategic shift
eastwards.
But U.S. President Barack Obama's first post-election trip
abroad did not work out exactly according to plan.
To be sure, he had a chance to tout a foreign policy success
with a landmark visit to the former pariah state of Myanmar,
demonstrate he was serious about improved U.S. ties with nations
in China's backyard and take in a travelogue's worth of iconic
religious and cultural sights.
But even as Obama sought to strengthen his administation's
"Asia pivot," he came face-to-face with the tough realities of
what it will take to counter China's influence in the region.
At the same time, he found his attention constantly diverted
back to the world's biggest hotspot, the Middle East, where a
Gaza crisis raged on.
As if that weren't enough, Obama was reminded regularly of
the biggest problem facing him back home - a looming "fiscal
cliff" of year-end tax increases and spending cuts that would
shake the U.S. economy and reverberate worldwide, including
economically dynamic Asia - unless he and Congress can avert it.
As a result, Obama's three-day tour, which ended on Tuesday,
seemed be more symbolism than substance.
At a regional summit in Phnom Penh, Asian leaders no longer
seemed starry-eyed in his presence, as they did when he first
swept into took office and was feted globally like a rock star.
Though Obama was roundly congratulated on his re-election,
which would appear to strengthen his hand internationally, no
one seemed eager to offer up major concessions.
A one-on-one meeting with Chinese Premier Wen Jiabao, who
will retire next year, yielded no immediate sign of progress on
economic issues that have especially bedevilled relations
between the world's two biggest economies.
And China sometimes looked like the one setting the agenda
at the East Asia summit.
Obama urged Asian leaders to reduce tensions in the South
China Sea and other disputed territory, but stopped short of
firmly backing allies Japan, the Philippines and Vietnam in
their disputes with China.
Possibly not wanting to further antagonize China in the
midst of its once-in-a-generation leadership change, he steered
clear of the kind of tough public rhetoric he used against
Beijing during his last Asia tour a year ago.
Obama did give what the White House described as closed-door
browbeating to Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Sen over the need to
improve his human rights record just minutes before the
long-ruling authoritarian leader opened the summit on Monday
night.
But Obama aides offered no sign that Hun Sen had promised
any major reforms like the ones that Myanmar's quasi-civilian
government undertook to win suspension of U.S. sanctions and a
first-ever U.S. presidential visit.
The summit was not a complete bust. Progress was made of
efforts to forge a trans-Pacific trade area, promises were
issues against protectionism and there was talk of fighting
climate change.
However, actual concrete gains for Obama were limited.
HELD HOSTAGE TO MIDEAST CRISES?
It was the Gaza conflict that may have crystallized for
Obama that despite his preferred focus on fast-growing Asia
after a decade of war in Iraq and Afghanistan, his global agenda
in his second term may be destined to be usurped by one Middle
East crisis after another.
After dining with Asian leaders on Monday, Obama stayed up
until 2:30 a.m. working the phones on Gaza amid growing U.S.
alarm that Israel would follow through on its threat to launch a
ground invasion of the Hamas-ruled Palestinian enclave.
He finally decided to dispatch Secretary of State Hillary
Clinton on Tuesday for talks in the Middle East.
Asked whether this was distracting Obama from his Asia
focus, Deputy National Security Adviser Ben Rhodes told
reporters: "We believe that the United States can walk and chew
gum at the same time."
But the fact remains the time a president can devote to
foreign policy is limited by domestic reality, and the Middle
East is continuing to gobble up a large portion of his schedule.
Also dogging Obama's travels was uncertainty about whether
he will be able to put America's fiscal house in order after
bouts of political dysfunction shook international confidence
Obama took time on his Asia trip to call senior corporate
chieftains, including JPMorgan Chase's Jamie Dimon and legendary
investor Warren Buffett, to lobby them to back his fiscal plans.
But there was a definite undercurrent of concern. A
development bank official who addressed the leaders on Tuesday
spoke of the fiscal cliff as a threat to the world economy.
And even an aide to a monk who guided Obama in a tour of the
centuries-old Wat Pho temple in Bangkok on Sunday sympathized
with Obama's fiscal challenges, telling him: "Good luck with the
fiscal cliff."