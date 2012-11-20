PHNOM PENH Nov 20 U.S. President Barack Obama
believes there should be a reduction in tensions surrounding
maritime territorial disputes in Asia, the White House said on
Tuesday.
"There needs to be a lowering of tensions around
these territorial disputes," Obama's deputy national security
adviser Ben Rhodes told reporters in the Cambodian capital Phnom
Penh.
Obama is visiting Asia against a backdrop of diplomatic
tensions between China and Japan and between China and several
Southeast Asian nations over islands in the East China Sea and
South China Sea.