(The author is a Reuters Breakingviews columnist. The opinions
expressed are her own.)
By Robyn Mak
HONG KONG Jan 9 (Reuters Breakingviews) - Tech's next
battlegrounds are taking shape. Internet companies that have
conquered their home markets are eyeing new ones like India and
southeast Asia, where customers haven't yet fixed their
loyalties. Tie-ups between Japan's SoftBank and
e-commerce groups in India and Indonesia may be a blueprint for
alliances that work in these new markets. Silicon Valley rivals
will find tough competition.
China's tech companies are getting serious about overseas
growth. Their home market is still expanding, but it's
concentrated already. Alibaba has over 80 percent of
the e-commerce market; Baidu dominates search. In
wealthier South Korea too, chat app Kakao has 94 percent of the
mobile messaging market. Japanese group Rakuten is
already chasing online consumers in racier, less mature markets.
More opportunity awaits in India and Indonesia. Both
countries combine decent economic growth with a rising middle
class that's just discovering the web through smartphones. In
India, where only 14 percent of the 1.3 billion people use the
internet regularly, e-commerce revenue is expected to hit $6
billion in 2015, 70 percent more than 2014, Gartner reckons.
Similarly, Southeast Asia's $1 billion online gaming market is
projected to grow an annual 22 percent for the next three years
- the fastest of any region in the world according to market
research firm Newzoo.
Better than growth is a lack of clear frontrunners in the
region. In Indonesia, WhatsApp leads tenuously with 43 percent
of the market, according to On Device Research. But millions of
potential users have yet to set their loyalties. Jakarta is the
most active Twitter city in the world, yet less than a
quarter of Indonesians use smartphones. In India, it's just 18
percent, according to Nielsen.
Asia's tech companies have some advantages, such as a proven
track record in the region. SoftBank, a major shareholder in
Chinese e-commerce colossus Alibaba, is looking to repeat its
success in similar markets. The Japanese conglomerate's $627
million investment in Indian online marketplace Snapdeal comes
less than a month after a separate investment in Indonesian
e-commerce site Tokopedia.
Companies like Baidu and Tencent have also grown
up with emerging market web users, whereas their U.S. peers'
roots are in serving rich, urban consumers. The next phase of
internet growth will be the first real test of East versus West.
twitter.com/mak_robyn
CONTEXT NEWS
- Japanese telecom and media group SoftBnk bought an
undisclosed stake in Indian e-commerce group Snapdeal for $627
million on Oct. 28. The purchase is part of SoftBank's plan to
invest $10 billion in Indian e-commerce.
- Snapdeal competitor Flipkart, currently the largest
e-commerce group in India, raised $1 billion from venture
capitalists in July, while Amazon pledged to invest $2 billion
in its Indian operations.
- SoftBank also announced plans to lead a $100 million
investment in Indonesia e-commerce group Tokopedia in early
October.
- Revenue for India's e-commerce market is expected to reach
$6 billion in 2015, a 70 percent increase from $3.5 billion in
2014, according to research firm Gartner. In 2013, 14 percent of
India's total population used the internet regularly, according
to Euromonitor.
- Reuters: Japan's SoftBank kicks off $10 billion India
online spree, buys stake in Snapdeal
RELATED COLUMN
No easy Flip
-- For previous columns by the author, Reuters customers can
click on
(Editing by John Foley and Katrina Hamlin)