HONG KONG Aug 10 HSBC and
Bank of America Merrill Lynch said on Wednesday they had
created the world's first application using blockchain
technology to simplify one of the most cumbersome aspects of
trade finance.
The banks joined with Infocomm Development Authority of
Singapore to emulate a letter of credit transaction. Letters of
credit are one of the most widely used ways to reduce risk
between importers and exporters, helping guarantee more than $2
trillion worth of transactions, but the process creates a large
paper trail and is time consuming.
By putting the transaction on a distributed ledger, the
importer and its bank, together with the exporter and its own
bank, can see the data in real time.
Financial services companies around the world have been
focusing on developing blockchain technology, with advocates
saying it has the potential to save billions of dollars in costs
and speed up transaction times. The technology, which underpins
the digital currency bitcoin, creates a shared
database in which participants can trace every transaction.
Discussions are underway with other banks, corporate clients
and shipping companies to further develop the technology, which
is in its early stages, said Vivek Ramachandran, global head of
product for HSBC's trade finance business.
