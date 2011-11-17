Nov 17 The East Asia Summit (EAS), bringing together the 10-member Association of South East Asian Nations (ASEAN) and eight dialogue partners, will be held in the Indonesian resort of Bali on Saturday.

Here are a list of key trade deals among EAS members.

ASEAN

ASEAN, which includes 590 million people, already has free trade deals with China, India, Japan, South Korea, and Australia and New Zealand.

ASEAN -- which groups Brunei, Cambodia, Indonesia, Laos, Malaysia, Myanmar, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand and Vietnam -- is seeking to establish an EU-inspired economic community by 2015.

CHINA

China, which surpassed Japan to become the world's second-biggest economy in 2010, has free trade pacts with ASEAN, Chile, Hong Kong, Macau, New Zealand, Pakistan, Peru and Singapore.

It has concluded deals with Costa Rica and Taiwan, and is negotiating with Australia, the Gulf Cooperation Council, Iceland, Norway and the Southern African Customs Union.

China has been studying the possibility of a pact with South Korea, India and Switzerland. Beijing, Tokyo and Seoul are also jointly studying a trilateral pact.

JAPAN

Japan already has free trade pacts with ASEAN, Brunei, Chile, India, Indonesia, Malaysia, Mexico, Philippines, Singapore, Switzerland, Thailand and Vietnam.

It has reached a free trade deal with Peru, but the agreement has yet to be ratified.

Japan has also been in negotiation with Australia and the Gulf Cooperation Council, while its free trade talks with South Korea have been shelved. It has been in talks with the European Union to start free trade negotiations.

Tokyo last week applied to join talks on a U.S.-led free trade pact, the Trans-Pacific Partnership (TPP), but faces stiff resistence from the farming and medical sectors, both of which are politically powerful at home.

SOUTH KOREA

Seoul has free trade deals with ASEAN, Chile, Singapore, India, the European Union and Peru and is trying to conclude a deal with the United States. It is negotiating with Australia, Canada, Mexico and New Zealand, and studying pacts with other countries, including China and Russia.

Seoul has been under pressure to ratify a free trade pact with the United States after the U.S. Congress approved it last month and President Barack Obama signed it into law. But the government has run into difficulty sealing the deal, with the opposition party demanding changes to the pact.

UNITED STATES

It has a free trade pact with Australia and Singapore.

Washington is working on a proposed Trans-Pacific Partnership (TPP), which it sees as a key element of its plan to double U.S. exports over the next five years. TPP talks include nine countries -- Australia, New Zealand, Vietnam, Singapore, Chile, Peru, Malaysia, Brunei -- and Japan, Canada and Mexico have recently said they wanted to join the negotiation.

OTHERS

Australia, New Zealand and Singapore have each stitched together a string of trade pacts in the region and are actively negotiating more.

The EAS has been discussing ways to deepen regional economic integration. It is studying proposals such as East Asia Free Trade Area (EAFTA) for ASEAN+3 (ASEAN plus China, Japan, and South Korea) and Comprehensive Economic Partnership in East Asia (CEPEA) for ASEAN+3, Australia, India and New Zealand.

The Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) group, which includes many members of the EAS, has a long-term goal of creating a Free Trade Area of the Asia Pacific (FTAAP). The pact, if ever realised, would be the world's largest.

(Sources: Reuters, Japanese Ministry of Economy and Trade, Office of the U.S. Trade Representative, Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Trade of the Republic of Korea, Chinese Ministry of Commerce, ASEAN, APEC Policy Support Unit.) (Reporting by Doug Palmer in Washington, Jeremy Laurence in South Korea, Kiyoshi Takenaka in Tokyo and Yoko Nishikawa in Nusa Dua in Indonesia. Editing by Neil Fullick)