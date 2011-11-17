Nov 17 The East Asia Summit (EAS),
bringing together the 10-member Association of South East Asian
Nations (ASEAN) and eight dialogue partners, will be held in the
Indonesian resort of Bali on Saturday.
Here are a list of key trade deals among EAS members.
(For a factbox on the EAS, click )
ASEAN
ASEAN, which includes 590 million people, already has free
trade deals with China, India, Japan, South Korea, and Australia
and New Zealand.
ASEAN -- which groups Brunei, Cambodia, Indonesia, Laos,
Malaysia, Myanmar, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand and
Vietnam -- is seeking to establish an EU-inspired economic
community by 2015.
CHINA
China, which surpassed Japan to become the world's
second-biggest economy in 2010, has free trade pacts with ASEAN,
Chile, Hong Kong, Macau, New Zealand, Pakistan, Peru and
Singapore.
It has concluded deals with Costa Rica and Taiwan, and is
negotiating with Australia, the Gulf Cooperation Council,
Iceland, Norway and the Southern African Customs Union.
China has been studying the possibility of a pact with South
Korea, India and Switzerland. Beijing, Tokyo and Seoul are also
jointly studying a trilateral pact.
JAPAN
Japan already has free trade pacts with ASEAN, Brunei,
Chile, India, Indonesia, Malaysia, Mexico, Philippines,
Singapore, Switzerland, Thailand and Vietnam.
It has reached a free trade deal with Peru, but the
agreement has yet to be ratified.
Japan has also been in negotiation with Australia and the
Gulf Cooperation Council, while its free trade talks with South
Korea have been shelved. It has been in talks with the European
Union to start free trade negotiations.
Tokyo last week applied to join talks on a U.S.-led free
trade pact, the Trans-Pacific Partnership (TPP), but faces stiff
resistence from the farming and medical sectors, both of which
are politically powerful at home.
SOUTH KOREA
Seoul has free trade deals with ASEAN, Chile, Singapore,
India, the European Union and Peru and is trying to conclude a
deal with the United States. It is negotiating with Australia,
Canada, Mexico and New Zealand, and studying pacts with other
countries, including China and Russia.
Seoul has been under pressure to ratify a free trade pact
with the United States after the U.S. Congress approved it last
month and President Barack Obama signed it into law. But the
government has run into difficulty sealing the deal, with the
opposition party demanding changes to the pact.
UNITED STATES
It has a free trade pact with Australia and Singapore.
Washington is working on a proposed Trans-Pacific
Partnership (TPP), which it sees as a key element of its plan to
double U.S. exports over the next five years. TPP talks include
nine countries -- Australia, New Zealand, Vietnam, Singapore,
Chile, Peru, Malaysia, Brunei -- and Japan, Canada and Mexico
have recently said they wanted to join the negotiation.
OTHERS
Australia, New Zealand and Singapore have each stitched
together a string of trade pacts in the region and are actively
negotiating more.
The EAS has been discussing ways to deepen regional economic
integration. It is studying proposals such as East Asia Free
Trade Area (EAFTA) for ASEAN+3 (ASEAN plus China, Japan, and
South Korea) and Comprehensive Economic Partnership in East Asia
(CEPEA) for ASEAN+3, Australia, India and New Zealand.
The Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) group, which
includes many members of the EAS, has a long-term goal of
creating a Free Trade Area of the Asia Pacific (FTAAP). The
pact, if ever realised, would be the world's largest.
(Sources: Reuters, Japanese Ministry of Economy and Trade,
Office of the U.S. Trade Representative, Ministry of Foreign
Affairs and Trade of the Republic of Korea, Chinese Ministry of
Commerce, ASEAN, APEC Policy Support Unit.)
(Reporting by Doug Palmer in Washington, Jeremy Laurence in
South Korea, Kiyoshi Takenaka in Tokyo and Yoko Nishikawa in
Nusa Dua in Indonesia. Editing by Neil Fullick)