HONG KONG, June 17 (Thomson Reuters Foundation) - The fight
against modern day slavery in Asia's fishing industry needs more
funding and better data on supply chains to succeed, campaigners
said on Wednesday.
Recent investigations into the Thai fishing industry, in
particular, have uncovered widespread abuses which have helped
to raise awareness about the plight of migrant workers who make
up most of the employees in the $7 billion industry.
Concerns about the world's third largest seafood exporter
prompted the United States to downgrade Thailand to the lowest
"Tier 3" status among the world's worst centres of human
trafficking in June last year.
Campaigners said a lack of data on suppliers and contractors
meant companies and financial institutions could become
unwitting participants in slavery.
"One big problem in the Thai fishing industry is the lack of
certification of good slavery-free shrimp versus bad-shrimp,"
said Lisa Rende Taylor, director of Project Issara, a programme
run by Anti-Slavery International.
Taylor was speaking at Trust Forum Asia, a conference on
human trafficking co-hosted by the Thomson Reuters Foundation.
Nick Grono, head of the Freedom Fund, said the anti-slavery
private donor fund would spend $5 million on an initiative to
encourage global retailers and producers to tackle forced labour
by developing tools to boost supply chain transparency.
"The Thai government and international seafood producers and
retailers are under intense scrutiny following recent media
exposés of the abusive practices, which has led to the threat of
sanctions from the U.S. and European governments," Grono told
the conference.
Some 40 percent of Thai seafood exports go to the United
States and the European Union where consumers could exert
pressure to end abuses by boycotting products, activists said.
"When buyers put pressure on suppliers to stop abuses they
can effect change much faster, even in as little as 48 hours,"
said Benjamin Skinner, co-founder of Tau Investment Management,
a private equity firm that aims to generate better returns for
investors by cleaning up supply chains.
In a separate announcement, Verité, a charity working to end
labour injustices worldwide, said it would partner with global
information company Thomson Reuters to provide guidance and data
analysis to uncover links between labour trafficking in supply
chains and other crimes such as corruption.
"It's clear that the under-the-radar and under-regulated
activities of labour brokers in global supply chains are the
biggest risk facing migrant workers and the brands whose
products they make," Verite's chief executive Dan Viederman said
in a statement.
