KUALA LUMPUR, May 13 (Thomson Reuters Foundation) - With
millions of people globally working in slave-like conditions to
produce the goods found in our supermarkets and local shops,
anti-slavery campaigners admit it may seem near impossible to
ensure the items we buy are ethical.
From cosmetics and clothes to shrimp and smartphones, the
supply chain is often complex with multiple layers - whether in
sourcing the raw materials or creating the final product -
making it hard to identify exploitation and abuses.
But campaigners trying to combat forced and child labour and
poor working conditions have unveiled a variety of approaches
they follow to ensure the goods they buy are ethical.
Some activists have taken to boycotting certain products,
others only buy brands that have been approved ethically. Some
source alternative goods locally, while others have chosen
simply to reduce their overall consumption.
For example, after an investigation last year found that
migrants were being trafficked into slavery to catch shrimp for
Thailand's multi-billion dollar seafood export industry, some
campaigners said they decided to avoid the product.
"Shrimp sourced from outside Vietnam makes me very
uncomfortable. I'm very, very careful about that," Mimi Vu,
advocacy director of the Pacific Links Foundation, a Vietnamese
charity, told the Thomson Reuters Foundation.
"I tend to look and see which companies are sourcing from
where. Companies that are opaque about their supply chain, I try
not to buy from them as much as possible."
PRODUCTS OF SLAVERY
Nearly 21 million people globally are victims of forced
labour, an industry which generates $150 billion a year in
illegal profits, according to the United Nation's International
Labour Organization (ILO).
The British charity Anti-Slavery International on its
website documents 122 products made by child labourers across 58
countries ranging from Latin America to Asia.
These children might be employed at the start of the supply
chain, forced into mines to extract gold, mica, diamonds and
coal or made to toil in farms to produce commodities such as
cotton, sugar, tea, coffee and cocoa.
Children are also found working further down the supply
chain, such as in the stitching of garments, manufacturing of
footwear, weaving of carpets or in the assembly of fireworks.
Archana Kotecha, legal head of Liberty Asia, said she was
more cautious when buying certain products.
"When I buy children's toys, I'm a lot more careful in
investigating if the companies have been engaged in any kind of
mistreatment of workers," she said.
"Another one is cosmetics. I wear make-up every day, and
make-up contains mica. Some of the biggest mica mines come from
where my family is originally from in India."
Andrew Goledzinowski, Australia's Ambassador for People
Smuggling and Human Trafficking, said he opted for coffee which
is produced under the "Fair Trade" brand.
"I also look at labels on tins of fish and there are some
brands I've decided not to buy," he said, adding such gestures
might seem meaningless, but showed people were becoming more
aware of modern-day slavery.
DO THE RESEARCH
Some experts disagree with boycotts, however, saying this
could worsen the situation for exploited workers as it could
stop demand for those goods and mean they lose jobs.
For example, forcing a company to shut down its sweatshops
might not be the best option if it leaves workers unemployed.
Others have another solution - buy local or scale down.
"It's my money, and I can decide whom it goes to," said Peck
Hoon Tam from the Singapore-based Humanitarian Organisation for
Migration Economics, who prefers to buy from local businesses.
"We can use that money to say what we want to say and
leverage off this - the consumer must know that they have money
to effect change."
Andy Hall, international adviser for the Migrant Worker
Rights Network in Thailand, has a simpler solution.
"As well as being vegetarian, I also limit consumer
tendencies, cutting down on things you don't really need for
your everyday life. This whole consumption trend is what pulls
people into slavery. Reducing is good," he said.
Yet, despite their different opinions, campaigners do agree
on one thing - research the products that you purchase.
There are numerous websites, although largely aimed at
western shoppers, where ethically sourced and manufactured goods
from clothes to coffee to cosmetics can be purchased.
Consumers can also check if companies are part of the
Ethical Trade Initiative, an alliance of companies, charities
and trade unions that promotes respect for workers' rights.
"It's incumbent on me to do the research," said human rights
lawyer Deborah Papworth, who is based in Cambodia with the
charity, Hagar International.
"When I have to buy new clothes, while the tendency is to go
for cheaper options, I rein that in."
