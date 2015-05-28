By David Alexander
| WASHINGTON
WASHINGTON May 28 By releasing video of
Beijing's island reclamation work and considering more assertive
maritime actions, the United States is signaling a tougher
stance over the South China Sea and trying to spur Asian
partners to more action.
The release last week of the surveillance plane footage -
showing dredgers and other ships busily turning remote outcrops
into islands with runways and harbors - helps ensure the issue
will dominate an Asian security forum starting on Friday
attended by U.S. Defense Secretary Ash Carter as well as senior
Chinese military officials.
As it pushes ahead with a military "pivot" to Asia partly
aimed at countering China, Washington wants Southeast Asian
nations to take a more united stance against China's rapid
acceleration this year of construction on disputed reefs.
The meeting, the annual Shangri-La Dialogue in Singapore,
will be overshadowed by the tensions in the South China Sea,
where Beijing has added 1,500 acres to five outposts in the
resource-rich Spratly islands since the start of this year.
"These countries need to own it (the issue)," one U.S.
defense official said on condition of anonymity, adding that it
was counterproductive for the United States to take the lead in
challenging China over the issue.
More unified action by the partners, including the 10-member
Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN), needed to happen
soon because "if you wait four years, it's done," the official
said.
While some ASEAN members, including U.S. ally the
Philippines and fellow claimant Vietnam, have been vocal critics
of Chinese maritime actions, the group as a whole has been
divided on the issue and reluctant to intervene.
But in a sign of growing alarm, the group's leaders last
month jointly expressed concern that reclamation activity had
eroded trust and could undermine peace in the region.
Experts dismiss the idea of ASEAN-level joint action any
time soon in the South China Sea. "It's absolute fantasy," said
Ian Storey of Singapore's Institute on South East Asian Studies.
But stepped-up coordination between some states is possible.
Japan's military is considering joining the United States in
maritime air patrols over the sea. Japan and the Philippines are
expected to start talks next week on a framework for the
transfer of defense equipment and technology and to discuss a
possible pact on the status of Japanese military personnel
visiting the Philippines.
Carter, speaking in Honolulu en route to Singapore, repeated
Washington's demand that the island-building stop, saying China
was violating the principles of the region's "security
architecture" and the consensus for "non-coercive approaches."
China claims 90 percent of the South China Sea, which is
believed to be rich in oil and gas, with overlapping claims from
Brunei, Malaysia, the Philippines, Vietnam and Taiwan.
SHOWING CHINA SOME "RESOLVE"
As part of Washington's drive to energize its allies, a
U.S. Navy P-8 reconnaissance plane allowed CNN and Navy camera
crews to film Chinese land reclamation activity in the Spratly
islands last week and release the footage.
"No one wants to wake up one morning and discover that China
has built numerous outposts and, even worse, equipped them with
military systems," Assistant Secretary of State Daniel Russel
said.
Ernest Bower, a Southeast Asia expert at the Center for
Strategic and International Studies think tank in Washington,
said the U.S. goal was to convince China to buy into the
international system for dispute resolution rather than impose
its sweeping territorial claims on the region.
But in the near term, he added: "I think the Americans are
going to have to show China some resolve."
U.S. officials have said Navy ships may be sent within 12
miles (19 kms) of the Chinese-built islands to show that
Washington does not recognize Beijing's insistence that it has
territorial rights there.
Washington is also pressing ahead with its rebalancing
towards Asia, four years after President Barack Obama announced
the strategic shift, even as some countries say it is slow to
take shape.
The United States has updated its security agreements with
treaty allies Japan and the Philippines and is bolstering
missile defenses in Japan with an eye on North Korea.
U.S. Marines are training in Australia on a rotational
basis, littoral combat ships are operating out of Singapore and
new P-8 reconnaissance planes stationed in Japan have flown
missions across the region.
Overall, defense officials said, the Navy will increase its
footprint by 18 percent between 2014 and 2020. The aim is to
have 60 percent of Navy ships oriented toward the Pacific by
2020, compared to 57 percent currently.
Military officials in the Philippines say the U.S. shift has
been noticeable, including military exercises, training and ship
and aircraft visits. The emphasis has shifted from
anti-terrorism to maritime security, one official said.
China has not shown any sign of being deterred. On Tuesday
it held a groundbreaking ceremony for two lighthouses in the
South China Sea, vowed to increase its "open seas protection,"
and criticized neighbors who take "provocative actions" on its
reefs and islands.
(Additional reporting by Greg Torode in Hong Kong, Nobuhiro
Kubo in Tokyo, Manuel Mogato in Manila, Sui Lee Wee in Beijing;
editing by David Storey and Stuart Grudgings.)